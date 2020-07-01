Global  
 

Starbucks Will Require Customers To Wear Masks At All US Locations
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:24s - Published
Starbucks Will Require Customers To Wear Masks At All US Locations
The new mandate starts July 15.
