Starbucks Will Require Customers To Wear Masks At All US Locations

Pinellas Schools to require students and staff to wear masks, according to 'ReOpening Plan' draftPinellas County Schools will require all students and staff to wear masks, according to the district drafted plan. Story: https://wfts.tv/2BWjp1J
Pinellas County Schools releases draft of its 'ReOpening Plan'Pinellas County Schools will require all students and staff to wear masks, according to the district drafted plan.
Anne Arundel Co. will sometimes require masks outdoorsAnne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman on Thursday ordered residents to wear face coverings outdoors in areas where six-feet of social distancing can't be followed.