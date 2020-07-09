Global  
 

'Glee' actress Naya Rivera presumed dead after going missing at Lake Piru in California
'Glee' actress Naya Rivera presumed dead after going missing at Lake Piru in California

'Glee' actress Naya Rivera presumed dead after going missing at Lake Piru in California

Naya Rivera, best known for playing Santana Lopez on the hit TV show "Glee," is presumed dead by authorities after going missing at a California lake on Wednesday.

