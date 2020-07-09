WEB EXTRA: Eye on the Day July 10

Record COVID-19 death tolls in some states, the search for a missing actress continues, and the Big Ten goes conference-only for the fall.



Related videos from verified sources WEB EXTRA: Black Lives Matter Mural In Front Of Trump Tower in NYC



"Black Lives Matter" was painted in yellow on Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan on Thursday. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Reverend Al Sharpton painted with volunteers. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:34 Published 13 hours ago WEB EXTRA: Disney Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom Reopen To Annual Passholders



Annual passholders previewed Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom at Disney World in FL Thursday. The theme parks will reopen to everyone Saturday after a nearly 4-month closure because of the pandemic... Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:27 Published 13 hours ago WEB EXTRA: Search For "Glee" Actress Naya Rivera Continues



Search teams on Lake Piru in Ventura County, CA are looking for Actress Naya Rivera, known for her role in "Glee." Authorities said she rented a boat with her 4-year-old son on Wednesday, and then he.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:30 Published 13 hours ago