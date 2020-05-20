Scott County Circuit Judge Issues Restraining Order Against Beshear

Scott County Circuit Judge Brian Privett issued a temporary restraining order against Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, challenging his use of executive power during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This morning -- kentucky's attorney general fighting the governor's mandate -- with a temporary restraining order... a scott county - circuit court judge ruling to grant that request.... the judge saying --- in order to issue and enforce covid-19 executive orders.... the governor must specify the exact state of emergency requiring the order -- the location of the emergency...as well as identifying the local agency requesting the assistance.

The back and forth battle -- over