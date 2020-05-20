Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Scott County Circuit Judge Issues Restraining Order Against Beshear
Video Credit: WEVV - Published
Scott County Circuit Judge Issues Restraining Order Against Beshear

Scott County Circuit Judge Issues Restraining Order Against Beshear

Scott County Circuit Judge Brian Privett issued a temporary restraining order against Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, challenging his use of executive power during the COVID-19 pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

This morning -- kentucky's attorney general fighting the governor's mandate -- with a temporary restraining order... a scott county - circuit court judge ruling to grant that request.... the judge saying --- in order to issue and enforce covid-19 executive orders.... the governor must specify the exact state of emergency requiring the order -- the location of the emergency...as well as identifying the local agency requesting the assistance.

The back and forth battle -- over




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Florence Speedway gets the green flag to resume racing thanks to Boone County Judge's order [Video]

Florence Speedway gets the green flag to resume racing thanks to Boone County Judge's order

The Florence Speedway was one of many businesses who filed suit in a Boone County Court, arguing they should be able to open at 50% capacity. A judge’s ruling has given the speedway the green flag to..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:28Published
Virginia Judge Blocks the Removal of Robert E. Lee Statue [Video]

Virginia Judge Blocks the Removal of Robert E. Lee Statue

Virginia Judge Blocks the Removal of Robert E. Lee Statue Days after Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced that the statue would be taken down, a Richmond county circuit judge has temporarily..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:58Published
Plaintiffs in Douglas County speak out about lawsuit against governor [Video]

Plaintiffs in Douglas County speak out about lawsuit against governor

On Monday, Baker County circuit judge Matthew Shirtcliff ruled that Governor Brown’s executive order was unconstitutional.

Credit: KEZIPublished