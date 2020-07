Sangeeta Bijlani celebrates her birthday with paparazzi and salon employees

Bollywood Bubble #SangeetaBijlani celebrates her birthday in the most amusing way- watch viral video @sangeetabijlani… https://t.co/BHfYooWTXn 6 hours ago

Bollywood News Inside Sangeeta Bijlani celebrates her birthday in the most entertaining way – viral video watch https://t.co/TO5Bmry2oR 7 hours ago

@zoomtv WATCH! @sangeetabijlani's unusual birthday celebration with salon staff in PPE kits https://t.co/jQYe7S4kBk 7 hours ago

BollyNews Hub Sangeeta Bijlani Celebrates Her Birthday Outside Salon In Juhu With Media #sangeetabijlani #CBIForSonOfBihar Watch… https://t.co/tc4nMRDpLI 21 hours ago

IndiaTodayFLASH RT @Showbiz_IT: @sangeetabijlani celebrates 60th birthday, cuts cake with paparazzi. See pics https://t.co/jGZnVBw7EU https://t.co/DfFjnFG… 22 hours ago

India Today Showbiz @sangeetabijlani celebrates 60th birthday, cuts cake with paparazzi. See pics https://t.co/jGZnVBw7EU https://t.co/DfFjnFGHks 22 hours ago

Access Bollywood #sangeetabijlani celebrates her 60th birthday With Media Friends Outside Salon In Juhu | Access Bollywood Sangeeta… https://t.co/o72uowmZWx 22 hours ago