Supreme Court Grants NY Prosecutor Access to Trump's Financial Records
Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Supreme Court Grants NY Prosecutor Access to Trump's Financial Records

According to CBS News, the Supreme Court ruled 7-2 in favour of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance on Thursday.

Supreme Court rules Manhattan DA can access Trump financial records

The court delivered a blow to President Trump in his efforts to block New York's chief prosecutor...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Jerusalem PostWorldNewsFT.comIndependent


Trump tax returns: Supreme Court rules president does not have to reveal financial documents to House

Trump tax returns: Supreme Court rules president does not have to reveal financial documents to House The Supreme Court on Thursday blocked Congress from obtaining Donald Trump's tax and financial...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Independent


Supreme Court blocks Congress from getting Trump's tax records, sending case to lower court

The Supreme Court has deferred issuing a definitive ruling on whether congressional committees can...
FOXNews.com - Published


U.S. Supreme Court: Manhattan DA Can Review Trump’s Tax Returns [Video]

U.S. Supreme Court: Manhattan DA Can Review Trump’s Tax Returns

The Supreme Court ruled Thursday on whether New York prosecutors and Congress can see President Donald Trump's financial records; Skyler Henry reports for CBS2.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:47Published
Trump says SCOTUS rulings part of 'witch hunt' [Video]

Trump says SCOTUS rulings part of 'witch hunt'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday described two U.S. Supreme Court rulings concerning his financial records as a "hoax" and a "political witch hunt - the likes of which nobody's ever seen..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:09Published
US Supreme Court Rules Trump Cannot Block Release of Financial Records [Video]

US Supreme Court Rules Trump Cannot Block Release of Financial Records

The US Supreme Court issue a 7-2 decision that the president's tax returns and business records may be turned over to a New York jury.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:49Published