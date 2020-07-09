Supreme Court Grants NY Prosecutor Access to Trump's Financial Records
According to CBS News, the Supreme Court ruled 7-2 in favour of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance on Thursday.
U.S. Supreme Court: Manhattan DA Can Review Trump’s Tax ReturnsThe Supreme Court ruled Thursday on whether New York prosecutors and Congress can see President Donald Trump's financial records; Skyler Henry reports for CBS2.
Trump says SCOTUS rulings part of 'witch hunt'U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday described two U.S. Supreme Court rulings concerning his financial records as a "hoax" and a "political witch hunt - the likes of which nobody's ever seen..
US Supreme Court Rules Trump Cannot Block Release of Financial RecordsThe US Supreme Court issue a 7-2 decision that the president's tax returns and business records may be turned over to a New York jury.