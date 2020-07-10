Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Calls To Boycott Goya Foods Grow
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:36s - Published
Calls To Boycott Goya Foods Grow
Calls to boycott Goya Foods grow after its CEO praised President Donald Trump.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jelica_k

Jelica K RT @LionelMedia: I stand with @GoyaFoods. Always have. Now, show our support, Patriots. Shop till you drop. https://t.co/tLfI9aRPvh 10 seconds ago

billm9

no justice - just us. ⌛️ 8:46 #Goyaway: Calls To Boycott Goya Foods After CEO Praises President Trump : NPR https://t.co/s9jTr3SxZw 25 seconds ago

LizB91347589

Liz B RT @MariaESalinas: #Goyaway: Calls To Boycott Goya Foods After CEO Praises President Trump https://t.co/3JvHt0Aw01 29 seconds ago

soccerben

Ben 💙🌊 I *HATE* Trump!! 🆘 #Goyaway: Calls To Boycott Goya Foods After CEO Praises President Trump. Boycott t companies like Goya that suppo… https://t.co/xxpWoxntPc 40 seconds ago

alt_terrain

Brian Donovan RT @NPR: People are calling for a boycott of Goya Foods after its CEO praised President Trump during a visit to the White House, saying the… 43 seconds ago

Friend470

Rod F Goya Foods' CEO said U.S. 'blessed' to have Trump as a leader, and calls for boycott quickly followed https://t.co/hN7wLYBhb1 45 seconds ago

jaywest516

[email protected] RT @RealOmarNavarro: I’m glad Hispanics are waking up to the lefts economic disaster. I will vote Republican and encourage many others to d… 48 seconds ago

DThinksIt

D RT @nprpolitics: Calls To Boycott Goya Foods After CEO Praises President Trump https://t.co/5oITdF2VC4 54 seconds ago