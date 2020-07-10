Calls To Boycott Goya Foods Grow

Jelica K RT @LionelMedia: I stand with @GoyaFoods. Always have. Now, show our support, Patriots. Shop till you drop. https://t.co/tLfI9aRPvh 10 seconds ago

no justice - just us. ⌛️ 8:46 #Goyaway: Calls To Boycott Goya Foods After CEO Praises President Trump : NPR https://t.co/s9jTr3SxZw 25 seconds ago

Liz B RT @MariaESalinas: #Goyaway: Calls To Boycott Goya Foods After CEO Praises President Trump https://t.co/3JvHt0Aw01 29 seconds ago

Ben 💙🌊 I *HATE* Trump!! 🆘 #Goyaway: Calls To Boycott Goya Foods After CEO Praises President Trump. Boycott t companies like Goya that suppo… https://t.co/xxpWoxntPc 40 seconds ago

Brian Donovan RT @NPR: People are calling for a boycott of Goya Foods after its CEO praised President Trump during a visit to the White House, saying the… 43 seconds ago

Rod F Goya Foods' CEO said U.S. 'blessed' to have Trump as a leader, and calls for boycott quickly followed https://t.co/hN7wLYBhb1 45 seconds ago

[email protected] RT @RealOmarNavarro: I’m glad Hispanics are waking up to the lefts economic disaster. I will vote Republican and encourage many others to d… 48 seconds ago