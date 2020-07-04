Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ditchling residents pay respect to Dame Vera Lynn
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:31s - Published
Ditchling residents pay respect to Dame Vera Lynn

Ditchling residents pay respect to Dame Vera Lynn

The funeral of World War II singer Dame Vera Lynn takes place in Ditchling, East Sussex, with a flypast by aircraft from the Battle of Britain.

Report by Bassaneseg.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Vera Lynn Vera Lynn English singer and actress

Flypast to mark Dame Vera Lynn's funeral

 A funeral service for the Forces' Sweetheart will begin in Ditchling, her home of 50 years.
BBC News
Projection on the White Cliffs of Dover in honour of Dame Vera Lynn [Video]

Projection on the White Cliffs of Dover in honour of Dame Vera Lynn

To mark the sad occasion of the funeral of Dame Vera Lynn this week, a new illustration was projected onto the iconic White Cliffs of Dover to honour the life of the “Forces’ Sweetheart”, who passed away on 18th June 2020, at the age of 103.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published
Katherine Jenkins campaigns for commemorative statue of Dame Vera Lynn [Video]

Katherine Jenkins campaigns for commemorative statue of Dame Vera Lynn

Katherine Jenkins has called for a statue to be erected in honour of the late Dame Vera Lynn, and thinks the monument should be placed by the white cliffs of Dover.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:24Published

Ditchling Ditchling Human settlement in England


World War II World War II 1939–1945 global conflict between the Axis and the Allies

Today in History for July 10th

 Highlights of this day in history: Start of World War II's Battle of Britain; Telstar satellite launched; Millard Fillmore becomes President; Chechen warlord..
USATODAY.com

Dame Vera Lynn: Flypast to honour Forces' Sweetheart

 The singer of We’ll Meet Again, who entertained British troops in World War Two, died last month.
BBC News

Hanks on US protests: 'It is a reckoning that's going on'

 Actor Tom Hanks, who stars in new World War II naval drama "Greyhound," believes America is currently in the middle of a "reckoning" which "should have been..
USATODAY.com

East Sussex East Sussex County of England


Battle of Britain Battle of Britain Waged between German and British air forces during WW2


Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Dinenage: Gov is confident of easing lockdown restrictions [Video]

Dinenage: Gov is confident of easing lockdown restrictions

Culture minister Caroline Dinenage says the government has been working closely with scientific advisers and public health officials to make sure the country get out of lockdown as quickly and safely as possible. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:53Published
Depp and Heard arrive for day four of libel trial [Video]

Depp and Heard arrive for day four of libel trial

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the UK's High Court for day four of libel trial. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:44Published
Man faints in front of Prince Charles [Video]

Man faints in front of Prince Charles

An Asda employee fainted in front of The Prince of Wales during his visit to the distribution centre wit The Duchess of Cornwall to thank staff who have kept the country’s vital food supplies moving throughout the coronavirus pandemic. The man was ok and continued his conversation with Prince Charles after receiving medical attention. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:20Published
Prince Charles and Camilla meet Asda employees in Bristol [Video]

Prince Charles and Camilla meet Asda employees in Bristol

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall meet Asda food distribution workers in Bristol. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:24Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this