Champions League: Quarter-final draw

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
UEFA Champions League European association football tournament
Champions League: Man City could face Juventus or Lyon in quarter-finalsManchester City will face Juventus or Lyon in the Champions League quarter-final if they overcome Real Madrid.
BBC News
Champions League: Man City could face Juventus or Lyon with win over Real MadridManchester City will face Juventus or Lyon in the Champions League quarter-final if they overcome Real Madrid.
BBC News
European round-up: Sevilla fight back to tighten grip on top fourSevilla stayed firmly on course to earn a berth in next season's Champions League after two quickfire goals gave them a comeback 2-1 win at Athletic Bilbao in La..
WorldNews
Champions League: Man City get green light to host Real Madrid at Etihad StadiumManchester City's Champions League last-16 second leg against Real Madrid will be played at Etihad Stadium.
BBC News
Real Madrid CF Association football club in Madrid
Man City to host Real Madrid at Etihad Stadium as Uefa confirms second-leg plansManchester City's Champions League last-16 second leg against Real Madrid will be played at Etihad Stadium.
BBC News
Manchester City F.C. Association football club
Juventus F.C. Association football club from Turin, Italy
'I'm president, coach and player' says Ibrahimovic after inspiring MilanMILAN: ignited a late comeback against Serie A leaders Juventus and then declared that if he had been at AC Milan from the start of the season, they would be..
WorldNews
Juventus move seven points clear with 4-1 win against TorinoMILAN: set a new appearances record on Saturday as Juventus beat Torino 4-1 in the Turin derby to move seven points clear at the top of the table. The..
WorldNews
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources