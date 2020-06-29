Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Champions League: Quarter-final draw
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Champions League: Quarter-final draw

Champions League: Quarter-final draw

A look at the Champions League quarter-final draw that could see Manchester City face Juventus, should they overcome Real Madrid in their last-16 tie.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

UEFA Champions League UEFA Champions League European association football tournament

Champions League: Man City could face Juventus or Lyon in quarter-finals

 Manchester City will face Juventus or Lyon in the Champions League quarter-final if they overcome Real Madrid.
BBC News

Champions League: Man City could face Juventus or Lyon with win over Real Madrid

 Manchester City will face Juventus or Lyon in the Champions League quarter-final if they overcome Real Madrid.
BBC News

European round-up: Sevilla fight back to tighten grip on top four

 Sevilla stayed firmly on course to earn a berth in next season's Champions League after two quickfire goals gave them a comeback 2-1 win at Athletic Bilbao in La..
WorldNews

Champions League: Man City get green light to host Real Madrid at Etihad Stadium

 Manchester City's Champions League last-16 second leg against Real Madrid will be played at Etihad Stadium.
BBC News

Real Madrid CF Real Madrid CF Association football club in Madrid

Man City to host Real Madrid at Etihad Stadium as Uefa confirms second-leg plans

 Manchester City's Champions League last-16 second leg against Real Madrid will be played at Etihad Stadium.
BBC News

Manchester City F.C. Manchester City F.C. Association football club


Juventus F.C. Juventus F.C. Association football club from Turin, Italy

'I'm president, coach and player' says Ibrahimovic after inspiring Milan

 MILAN: ignited a late comeback against Serie A leaders Juventus and then declared that if he had been at AC Milan from the start of the season, they would be..
WorldNews

Juventus move seven points clear with 4-1 win against Torino

 MILAN: set a new appearances record on Saturday as Juventus beat Torino 4-1 in the Turin derby to move seven points clear at the top of the table. The..
WorldNews

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

UEFA Champions League draw live as Chelsea, Man City and Barcelona await fate

UEFA Champions League draw live as Chelsea, Man City and Barcelona await fate Live coverage of the 2019/20 Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draw from Switzerland as...
Football.london - Published Also reported by •talkSPORTMid-Day


Glasgow City: James Anderson to fund club's Champions League last-eight costs

Philanthropist James Anderson will pay all travel and Covid-19 testing costs to enable Glasgow City...
BBC News - Published

Champions League draw: Man City discover potential path as Ronaldo faces possible Real Madrid showdown

Manchester City have discovered their potential route to the Champions League final – and it...
talkSPORT - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

UCL Draw x Tony Hawk [Video]

UCL Draw x Tony Hawk

Champions League quarter-final match-ups plugged into classic game 🎥

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 01:16Published
Jurgen Klopp not focused on records despite Liverpool return to winning ways [Video]

Jurgen Klopp not focused on records despite Liverpool return to winning ways

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insisted breaking records is not the club’s target this season after a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa took them a step closer to more landmarks. Sadio Mane’s sixth goal..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published
Guardiola delighted as City beat Newcastle [Video]

Guardiola delighted as City beat Newcastle

Manager Pep Guardiola hopes Manchester City's 2-0 quarter-final win over Newcastle can propel them to FA Cup glory, which in turn would prime them for their Champions League resumption against Real..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published