Funding crunch risks U.S. election chaos Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:44s - Published 3 minutes ago Funding crunch risks U.S. election chaos [NFA] State election officials face budget cuts after tax revenues plunged in the virus-stricken economy, with consequences that could undermine voters’ faith in the polls. This report produced by Zachary Goelman. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this