Police release video of Naya Rivera boarding boat with son as they fear her body 'may never be recovered'

Search continues for missing Glee star Naya Rivera



The search for former Glee star Naya Rivera continues, 24 hours since the actress was reported missing after disappearing during a boating trip with her four-year-old son.The Ventura County Sheriff’s office said on Thursday the 33-year-old was presumed to have drowned and the effort to find her was classed as a “search and recovery operation”.Rivera went missing on Wednesday while on a rented boat with her son Josey Hollis at Lake Piru, about 56 miles north-west of central Los Angeles.A huge search operation has been launched but she is yet to be found.

