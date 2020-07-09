Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Police release video of Naya Rivera boarding boat with son as they fear her body 'may never be recovered'
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Police release video of Naya Rivera boarding boat with son as they fear her body 'may never be recovered'

Police release video of Naya Rivera boarding boat with son as they fear her body 'may never be recovered'

Video footage of Naya Rivera boarding a boat in Lake Piru, California, has been released by police, who fear the Glee star's body may "never be recovered" due to the underwater conditions.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Naya Rivera Naya Rivera American actress and singer

Naya Rivera: CCTV shows missing Glee star boarding boat

 Naya Rivera has been missing since Wednesday after going on a boat trip with her young son.
BBC News
CCTV: Naya Rivera boards boat before disappearance [Video]

CCTV: Naya Rivera boards boat before disappearance

Security footage released by Ventura County Sheriff's Office showed actress Naya Riviera boarding a boat with her her four-year-old son Josey on Wednesday hours before going missing.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:22Published

Naya Rivera appears to have drowned in ‘tragic accident’; search continues for ‘Glee’ star

 Authorities planned Friday to renew the search for “Glee” star Naya Rivera, who is believed to have drowned in a Southern California lake while boating with..
WorldNews

Lake Piru Lake Piru Lake in California

Search continues for missing Glee star Naya Rivera [Video]

Search continues for missing Glee star Naya Rivera

The search for former Glee star Naya Rivera continues, 24 hours since the actress was reported missing after disappearing during a boating trip with her four-year-old son.The Ventura County Sheriff’s office said on Thursday the 33-year-old was presumed to have drowned and the effort to find her was classed as a “search and recovery operation”.Rivera went missing on Wednesday while on a rented boat with her son Josey Hollis at Lake Piru, about 56 miles north-west of central Los Angeles.A huge search operation has been launched but she is yet to be found.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:04Published
Divers Search California Lake After Naya Rivera Goes Missing | THR News [Video]

Divers Search California Lake After Naya Rivera Goes Missing | THR News

Lake Piru in Southern California is closed to the public as authorities continued their search Thursday for 'Glee' actress Naya Rivera, who went missing Wednesday while boating with her 4-year-old son Josey on Lake Piru.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:30Published

California California State in the western United States

Record Number of Daily Coronavirus Cases Overwhelms US Hospitals

 The U.S. reported more than 64,000 cases of the coronavirus Thursday, a record high number, overwhelming intensive care units in hospitals in the country’s..
WorldNews

Asian markets tumble as infection rates jump

 Asian markets sank Friday as rising virus infection rates across the world put the brakes on the latest rally. Equities have shown a healthy resilience to the..
WorldNews

California, After Riding a Boom, Reckons With Hard Times

 Early hopes for a quick rebound from the pandemic have yielded to worries about its long-term impact on state finances and the governor’s ambitious agenda.
NYTimes.com

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Police Release Video of Naya Rivera & Josey Arriving at the Lake, Riding Away in Boat

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office has released CCTV video that shows Naya Rivera and her...
Just Jared - Published

Security video and 911 call provide new information in search for "Glee" actress Naya Rivera

Actress Naya Rivera, best known for her role on the TV series "Glee," went missing Wednesday while...
CBS News - Published

Naya Rivera's Body May Never Be Discovered, Police Say

The authorities are speaking out with more details on the search for Naya Rivera and there is a...
Just Jared - Published


Tweets about this

MSNNZ

MSN NZ Police release video of Naya Rivera boarding boat with son as they fear her body 'may never be recovered' https://t.co/eQ18qe9JMP 6 seconds ago

bunnxyy

🐇 RT @TheSun: Police release CCTV footage of missing Glee star Naya Rivera hiring boat https://t.co/hDiA9hd1Vm 2 minutes ago

MSN_Singapore

MSN Singapore Police release video of Naya Rivera boarding boat with son as they fear her body 'may never be recovered' https://t.co/wzzi4HNGFv 38 minutes ago

RTweetie5

🍀🍷Jac Charles🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏃💃🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 RT @FilmNewsWeb: https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Police release video of Naya Rivera boarding boat with son as they fear her body 'may never be rec… 1 hour ago

29entertainment

29entertainment Police release video of actress Naya Rivera and her son arriving at Lake Piru and riding away in a boat before her… https://t.co/G5xVnPLtaO 2 hours ago

FilmNewsWeb

Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Police release video of Naya Rivera boarding boat with son as they fear her body 'may never… https://t.co/wLZgZ4b0xN 2 hours ago

NewsGlobal01

World News Naya Rivera: Police release CCTV of Glee star hiring boat before Lake Piru disappearance #Santana #Glee #FindNaya… https://t.co/NIxwf6rUSp 3 hours ago

omarmuniz9

Omar Muniz RT @Doriantopbuzz: Police release video of actress Naya Rivera and her son arriving at Lake Piru and riding away in a boat before her disap… 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Sacha Baron Cohen has police called on him as Rudy Giuliani prank backfires [Video]

Sacha Baron Cohen has police called on him as Rudy Giuliani prank backfires

Sacha Baron Cohen's prank on Rudy Giuliani backfired on Tuesday when the former New York mayor called the police on him.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published
Search For Missing Actress Naya Rivera Continues In California Lake [Video]

Search For Missing Actress Naya Rivera Continues In California Lake

Authorities in Ventura County, California continue to search for the body of onetime "Glee" star Naya Rivera. The 33-year-old actress went missing during a boat ride with her young son at a California..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:28Published
'Glee' actress Naya Rivera presumed dead after going missing at Lake Piru in California [Video]

'Glee' actress Naya Rivera presumed dead after going missing at Lake Piru in California

Naya Rivera, best known for playing Santana Lopez on the hit TV show "Glee," is presumed dead by authorities after going missing at a California lake on Wednesday. Story: https://wfts.tv/2ZW4NYf

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:24Published