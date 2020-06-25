Huntsville City Schools Reopening With Options

A staggered schedule could be put in place depending on health conditions.

Upon schools reopening, students will have the options of traditional and virtual learning.

More than 21-hundred.

This morning we're learning more about how huntsville city schools plan to keep students and staff safe this fall.

Waay31s sierra phillips is live at hampton cove elementary school with a breakdown of their reopening plan, sierra?

When classes resume here on august 17th, students will have the option of learning in the classroom with everybody wearing masks and social distancing or continuing online instruction from home.

Last night, school board members spent more than two hours combing through the plan.

For students that choose traditional learning, buses will continue to run, meals will be eaten in classrooms, and cleaning will be done frequently.

But depending on health conditions at the time, the district could implement a staggered schedule or virtual learning.

Elisa ferrell, president, huntsville city school board what if the numbers drop, what if they go back up a little, what if they go back up a lot, what options do we have?

And we have to have all of those plans in place and the staffing in place for that.

.

If a student or teacher does test positive for coronavirus, the principal will notify everyone connected to that case.

Then, they could decide to shut down the whole school or just part of the school.

A district representative told me the august 17th start date isn't likely to change.

