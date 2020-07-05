Kanye West believes he can make the US a better place
Kanye West "genuinely believes" he can make the US a better place as president, after he announced over the weekend he plans to run in the 2020 election.
Capital FM Kenya RT @TheSauceKe: ‘Famous’ rapper Kanye West believes he can make America a better place as president https://t.co/seydCFjrze 5 hours ago
The Sauce ‘Famous’ rapper Kanye West believes he can make America a better place as president https://t.co/seydCFjrze 5 hours ago
Daily Entertainment News Kanye West believes he can make the US a better place - Kanye West "genuinely believes" he can make the US a better… https://t.co/jun6qfETcQ 17 hours ago
World ABC News Kanye West 'Believes' He Can Make the U.S. Better as PresidentWorldabcnews | Worldabcnews https://t.co/TtBHM0sh7m @getmixapp 18 hours ago
B Rose Oh please! Really Kanye! Please stop this lunacy! Kanye West ‘Genuinely Believes’ He Can Make the U.S. Better as Pr… https://t.co/M2hC7xH5y3 21 hours ago
@trendsNewsday Kanye West ‘Genuinely Believes’ He Can Make the U.S. Better as President https://t.co/aZ98CLUeA9 1 day ago
Pete Acevedo RT @SubToOptimus: Not sure why people are stunned that Kanye West, a Christian man, is anti-abortion. He's also anti-vaccine and believes t… 1 day ago
covid-19 🌐 Kanye West believes in innovating medicine through a "Wakanda-style government" but doesn't believe in vaccines, ca… https://t.co/FPgHQxWZte 1 day ago