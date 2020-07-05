Global  
 

Kanye West believes he can make the US a better place
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:39s
Kanye West believes he can make the US a better place

Kanye West believes he can make the US a better place

Kanye West "genuinely believes" he can make the US a better place as president, after he announced over the weekend he plans to run in the 2020 election.

