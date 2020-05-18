Watch: 6-feet-long rat snake found in Covid quarantine centre in Agra
A Rat snake was found in a Covid quarantine centre in Uttar Pradesh.
The 6-foot-long reptile was found in an Agra Covid centre.
The rescue team reached the spot to get hold of the rat snake and later, left the snake in its natural habitat.
