Rachel Garceau's Idaho News 6 forecast 7/10/20

Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 03:18s - Published 8 minutes ago

6'S)THE SOUTHERNFRINGE OF ADISTURBANCE TOOUR NORTHTRIGGERED A FEWTHUNDERSTORMS INIDAHO'S WESTCENTRAL MOUNTAINSEARLY THISMORNING, BUT THATACTIVITY WILLDISSIPATE BYSUNRISE AND LEADTO A SUNNY DAY FOROUR ENTIRE VIEWINGAREA.

THE WIND HASPICKED UP A BIT INRESPONSE TO THATSYSTEM, THOUGH,AND TEMPERATURESWILL DIP JUST ATOUCH TODAY ASWELL, WITH A HIGHOF 89 LIKELY IN BOISETHIS AFTERNOON.FOR SATURDAY,DANGEROUSLY HOTCONDITIONS AREEXPECTED ASNEARLY ALL OF THETREASURE ANDMAGIC VALLEYS WILLAPPROACH OR TOP100 DEGREES, THEHOTTESTTEMPERATURESWE'VE SEEN SO FARTHIS SEASON.

A COOLFRONT FOR SUNDAYWILL BRING IN SOMEQUICK RELIEF,THOUGH, WITH ACOOL WIND ANDAFTERNOON HIGHSBACK DOWN INTOTHE MID 80S.

NOPRECIPITATION ISEXPECTED WITH THISFRONT, ANDCONDITIONS REMAINDRY AND COOLERTHAN AVERAGETHROUGH THEMIDDLE OF NEXTWEEK.