Catholic Church Got at Least $1.4B in PPP Loans: Report
Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:12s
Catholic Church Got at Least $1.4B in PPP Loans: Report

Catholic Church Got at Least $1.4B in PPP Loans: Report

The Catholic Church reportedly won at least $1.4 billion in taxpayer-backed aid amid COVID-19.

Diocese Of Pittsburgh, Entities Receive At Least $15M From PPP [Video]

Diocese Of Pittsburgh, Entities Receive At Least $15M From PPP

The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh and its entities received at least $15 million in loans meant to help small businesses.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:19
Religious freedom watchdog raises concerns after Ohio churches, religious schools get federal loans [Video]

Religious freedom watchdog raises concerns after Ohio churches, religious schools get federal loans

Religious freedom watchdog raises concerns after Ohio churches, religious schools get federal loans

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:43