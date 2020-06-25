MIT, Brigham And Women's Hospital Create Silicone Mask To Reduce Waste

Mass. doctor says America seeing exponential rise of COVID-19 nationwideDr. Daniel Kurtizkes, chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Brigham and Women's Hospital explains what people in Massachusetts can do to help keep the virus away.
Brigham doctor on what travelers must do to keep COVID-19 infection rates lowDr. Daniel Kuritzkes, chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Brigham and Women's Hospital, speaks about what travelers should do to keep COVID-19 infections low.
Hospitals see concerning drop in cardiac care during pandemicA study found a dramatic drop in patients delaying cardiac care at the 15 hospitals in the Brigham and Women's Hospital system.