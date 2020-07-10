Latino Leaders Encourage Goya Boycott After CEO Praises Trump

According to CNN Business the hashtag #Goyaway was trending on social media on Friday.

This comes after the CEO of Goya Foods, Robert Unanue, appeared in the White House Rose Garden on Thursday, and praised President Donald Trump.

Unanue said, "We are all truly blessed ... to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder." Trump, who CNN says has called Mexicans "rapists" and accused them of bringing drugs into the U.S., is not popular among most Hispanic Americans, according to a recent New York Times/Siena College poll.

It suggests that Latino Americans favor VP Joe Biden over Trump for president by 36 percentage-points.

The comments from Goya's CEO angered some prominent Hispanic leaders, including Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

She hinted in a tweet that she'll boycott Goya.

She tweeted, "Oh look, it’s the sound of me Googling 'how to make your own Adobo'" Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro acknowledged that Goya is a staple in many Latino homes, but said, "their CEO, Bob Unanue, is praising a president who villainizes and maliciously attacks Latinos for political gain.

Americans should think twice before buying their products.

#Goyaway."