Botswana gets first test results on elephant deaths

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Botswana Country in Southern Africa
Botswana finds more dead elephants, says test results due this weekOver 280 dead elephants have been discovered in Botswana with authorities waiting on test results to determine the cause of death.
SBS
Botswana reports mysterious deaths of hundreds of elephants
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:28Published
Botswana investigating deaths of hundreds of elephantsBotswana says it is investigating a staggeringly high number of elephant carcasses found in the popular Okavango Delta area of the southern African nation in..
WorldNews
Botswana investigating deaths of hundreds of elephants
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:09Published
Zimbabwe Landlocked country in southeastern Africa
Zimbabwe spends millions on officials' luxury cars as country goes hungryDiplomatic staff given Range Rovers while ordinary people struggle amid inflation of 785% The government of Zimbabwe has spent millions of dollars on luxury cars..
WorldNews
Zimbabwe water shortages add plight to multiple crises
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:15Published
Zimbabwe gov’t shuts down stock exchange to ‘stabilise currency’
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:12Published
Zimbabwe wetlands construction triggers conservation worries
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:26Published
South Africa Southernmost country in Africa
English pubs reopen but little normal elsewhere in the worldJOHANNESBURG (AP) — Pubs across England were reopening Saturday in an effort at normal life, while South Africa signaled anything but — reporting another..
WorldNews
South Africa: Many in Johannesburg are going hungry
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:34Published
Coronavirus in South Africa: Deciding who lives and dies in a Cape Town townshipWithout enough supplies of oxygen or staff, health workers in South Africa are making some difficult decisions.
BBC News
Ex-Springbok Ralepelle banned for eight years for second doping offenceFormer South Africa player Mahlatse Ralepelle is banned for eight years after he was found guilty of a doping offence.
BBC News
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources