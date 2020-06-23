Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Botswana gets first test results on elephant deaths
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Botswana gets first test results on elephant deaths

Botswana gets first test results on elephant deaths

Botswana said on Friday it had received test results from samples sent to Zimbabwe to determine the cause of death of hundreds of elephants but is waiting for more results from South Africa next week before sharing findings with the public.

Francis Maguire reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Botswana Botswana Country in Southern Africa

Botswana finds more dead elephants, says test results due this week

 Over 280 dead elephants have been discovered in Botswana with authorities waiting on test results to determine the cause of death.
SBS
Botswana reports mysterious deaths of hundreds of elephants [Video]

Botswana reports mysterious deaths of hundreds of elephants

Officials in the southern African nation have confirmed at least 275 deaths.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:28Published

Botswana investigating deaths of hundreds of elephants

 Botswana says it is investigating a staggeringly high number of elephant carcasses found in the popular Okavango Delta area of the southern African nation in..
WorldNews
Botswana investigating deaths of hundreds of elephants [Video]

Botswana investigating deaths of hundreds of elephants

Hundreds of elephants have been found dead in Botswana but their deaths remain unexplained. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:09Published

Zimbabwe Zimbabwe Landlocked country in southeastern Africa

Zimbabwe spends millions on officials' luxury cars as country goes hungry

 Diplomatic staff given Range Rovers while ordinary people struggle amid inflation of 785% The government of Zimbabwe has spent millions of dollars on luxury cars..
WorldNews
Zimbabwe water shortages add plight to multiple crises [Video]

Zimbabwe water shortages add plight to multiple crises

Water shortages are causing increased hardships for many, on top of coronavirus restrictions, unemployment and the crippling economic crisis.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:15Published
Zimbabwe gov’t shuts down stock exchange to ‘stabilise currency’ [Video]

Zimbabwe gov’t shuts down stock exchange to ‘stabilise currency’

Zimbabwe's government closes the stock exchange until further notice, leaving investors wondering what has happened to their money.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:12Published
Zimbabwe wetlands construction triggers conservation worries [Video]

Zimbabwe wetlands construction triggers conservation worries

Environmental groups in Zimbabwe are urging the government to crack down on building in wetlands.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:26Published

South Africa South Africa Southernmost country in Africa

English pubs reopen but little normal elsewhere in the world

 JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Pubs across England were reopening Saturday in an effort at normal life, while South Africa signaled anything but — reporting another..
WorldNews
South Africa: Many in Johannesburg are going hungry [Video]

South Africa: Many in Johannesburg are going hungry

The mayor of South Africa’s biggest city says nearly one million households do not have enough to eat.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:34Published

Coronavirus in South Africa: Deciding who lives and dies in a Cape Town township

 Without enough supplies of oxygen or staff, health workers in South Africa are making some difficult decisions.
BBC News

Ex-Springbok Ralepelle banned for eight years for second doping offence

 Former South Africa player Mahlatse Ralepelle is banned for eight years after he was found guilty of a doping offence.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Why Arizona is Suffering the Worst COVID-19 Outbreak in the US [Video]

Why Arizona is Suffering the Worst COVID-19 Outbreak in the US

Why Arizona Is Suffering the Worst COVID-19 Outbreak in the US During the week of June 30, coronavirus cases in AZ more than tripled the national average. This equates to 55 cases of the virus per..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:22Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 44,391 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 44,391

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said 44,391 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Monday – up..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published
What's to Blame for Hundreds of Mysterious Elephant Deaths in Botswana? [Video]

What's to Blame for Hundreds of Mysterious Elephant Deaths in Botswana?

Over 400 of the animals have died in Okavango Delta in Botswana.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:52Published