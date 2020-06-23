Botswana gets first test results on elephant deaths

Botswana said on Friday it had received test results from samples sent to Zimbabwe to determine the cause of death of hundreds of elephants but is waiting for more results from South Africa next week before sharing findings with the public.

Former South Africa player Mahlatse Ralepelle is banned for eight years after he was found guilty of a doping offence.

Without enough supplies of oxygen or staff, health workers in South Africa are making some difficult decisions.

South Africa: Many in Johannesburg are going hungry The mayor of South Africa’s biggest city says nearly one million households do not have enough to eat.

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Pubs across England were reopening Saturday in an effort at normal life, while South Africa signaled anything but — reporting another..

Zimbabwe wetlands construction triggers conservation worries Environmental groups in Zimbabwe are urging the government to crack down on building in wetlands.

Zimbabwe gov’t shuts down stock exchange to ‘stabilise currency’ Zimbabwe's government closes the stock exchange until further notice, leaving investors wondering what has happened to their money.

Zimbabwe water shortages add plight to multiple crises Water shortages are causing increased hardships for many, on top of coronavirus restrictions, unemployment and the crippling economic crisis.

Diplomatic staff given Range Rovers while ordinary people struggle amid inflation of 785% The government of Zimbabwe has spent millions of dollars on luxury cars..

