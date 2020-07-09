Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Restaurant cooks up wheat-based masks to promote COVID-19 awareness in India
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:20s - Published
Restaurant cooks up wheat-based masks to promote COVID-19 awareness in India

Restaurant cooks up wheat-based masks to promote COVID-19 awareness in India

A restaurant in a Tamil Nadu hotel has been cooking up wheat-based masks to go with their usual offerings.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

A restaurant in a Tamil Nadu hotel has been cooking up wheat-based masks to go with their usual offerings.

The Temple City Hotel in Madurai creates "Mask Parottas" for 25 rupees in addition to their usual dishes.

Cases of COVID-19 have risen in the area to around 300 new cases per day and has since been under intense lockdown rules.

Local reports suggest that citizens are not wearing protective masks leading to an increase in cases, forcing the hotel to help raise awareness.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Mask-Shaped Bread? Restaurant Pulls Out All the Stops to Encourage Mask use [Video]

Mask-Shaped Bread? Restaurant Pulls Out All the Stops to Encourage Mask use

As businesses begin to reopen around the world, it can be easy to think that things are going back to normal. But one restaurant in India has a clever way to remind people not to start getting lax with..

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:47Published
Watch: Madurai restaurant sells ‘Mask Parottas’ to create awareness on Covid [Video]

Watch: Madurai restaurant sells ‘Mask Parottas’ to create awareness on Covid

Tamil Nadu restaurant’s unique way of spread Covid awareness. This restaurant in Madurai is serving mask-shaped parottas. Manager of the restaurant said that Madurai people are not very particular..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:15Published
Watch: Madurai restaurant sells 'Mask Parottas' to create awareness on Covid [Video]

Watch: Madurai restaurant sells 'Mask Parottas' to create awareness on Covid

Tamil Nadu restaurant's unique way of spread Covid awareness. This restaurant in Madurai is serving mask-shaped parottas. Manager of the restaurant said that Madurai people are not very particular..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:15Published