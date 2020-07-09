A restaurant in a Tamil Nadu hotel has been cooking up wheat-based masks to go with their usual offerings.

Restaurant cooks up wheat-based masks to promote COVID-19 awareness in India

The Temple City Hotel in Madurai creates "Mask Parottas" for 25 rupees in addition to their usual dishes.

Cases of COVID-19 have risen in the area to around 300 new cases per day and has since been under intense lockdown rules.

Local reports suggest that citizens are not wearing protective masks leading to an increase in cases, forcing the hotel to help raise awareness.