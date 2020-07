Daily Punch: Adhyayan Suman Says He Lost 14 Films To Groupism In Bollywood

Shekhar Suman's son Adhyayan Suman has said that the real issue in Bollywood is not nepotism but groupism and he has in his career lost 14 films because of it.

On the other hand, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's film previously titled Prabhas 2.0 has now been tiled RadheShyam and the first look was released today.

