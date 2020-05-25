Klopp: 'Henderson will be back with us soon'

Klopp refusing to think about Premier League points record



Jurgen Klopp insists he cannot afford to start thinking about smashing the Premier League points record after Liverpool ground out a battling 3-1 win at Brighton.Mohamed Salah’s double and a fine strike from captain Jordan Henderson earned the runaway champions a 30th top-flight victory of a remarkable season.The Reds require a further nine points from fixtures against Burnley, Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle to surpass the 100 points Manchester City accrued two seasons ago.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO