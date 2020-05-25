Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Klopp: 'Henderson will be back with us soon'
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Klopp: 'Henderson will be back with us soon'

Klopp: 'Henderson will be back with us soon'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says that captain Jordan Henderson will be out for the remainder of the season, but will be back in time for the next campaign.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jordan Henderson Jordan Henderson English association football player

Klopp refusing to think about Premier League points record [Video]

Klopp refusing to think about Premier League points record

Jurgen Klopp insists he cannot afford to start thinking about smashing the Premier League points record after Liverpool ground out a battling 3-1 win at Brighton.Mohamed Salah’s double and a fine strike from captain Jordan Henderson earned the runaway champions a 30th top-flight victory of a remarkable season.The Reds require a further nine points from fixtures against Burnley, Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle to surpass the 100 points Manchester City accrued two seasons ago.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:02Published
Tackling, sparring allowed in next stage for Britain's elite athletes [Video]

Tackling, sparring allowed in next stage for Britain's elite athletes

Soccer players will be able to tackle in close-contact training, and boxers spar with partners, as Britain's elite athletes take next step in returning to live sport

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:03Published

Jürgen Klopp Jürgen Klopp German association football player and manager

Klopp not concerned by Liverpool's fading 100-point hopes [Video]

Klopp not concerned by Liverpool's fading 100-point hopes

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he is not concerned as Liverpool's hopes of making 100 points in the Premier League looked lost after a 2-1 defeat by Arsenal.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published
Klopp invites Akinfenwa to Liverpool title parade after pair swap messages [Video]

Klopp invites Akinfenwa to Liverpool title parade after pair swap messages

Pair have bonded over WhatsApp following Akinfenwa's Wycombe reaching English second tier

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:30Published
Man City appeal victory not good for football, says Klopp [Video]

Man City appeal victory not good for football, says Klopp

Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp says Manchester City's successful appeal against a two-year UEFA ban for allegedly breaking Financial Fair Play rules is not a good day for football. .

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:21Published
Klopp: City FFP verdict 'not good' for football [Video]

Klopp: City FFP verdict 'not good' for football

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacts to the news that Manchester City's appeal against breaches of UEFA's FFP guidelines was successful

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:16Published

Liverpool F.C. Liverpool F.C. Association football club in England

Arsenal come from behind to beat champions

 Goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Reiss Nelson seal 2-1 victory over Liverpool to send Gunners off to Wembley in buoyant mood Premier League ARSENAL 2..
WorldNews

Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool: Gunners come from behind to end champions' record hopes

 Arsenal come from behind to boost European hopes and deny champions Liverpool the chance to set a new Premier League points record.
BBC News

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Klopp makes Henderson assurances after confirming injury news

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that captain Jordan Henderson’s season is over due to a...
Team Talk - Published Also reported by •BBC Sport


Injured Henderson to miss rest of season for Liverpool

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson will miss the rest of the season...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphDaily StarBBC SportBBC NewsNews24


Jurgen Klopp admits fears over Jordan Henderson’s injury after Liverpool captain hobbles off in Brighton victory

Jurgen Klopp is not feeling positive about the extent of Jordan Henderson’s injury. The Liverpool...
talkSPORT - Published Also reported by •BBC SportIndependent



Tweets about this