Klopp: 'Henderson will be back with us soon' 1 week ago Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:44s - Published Klopp: 'Henderson will be back with us soon' Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says that captain Jordan Henderson will be out for the remainder of the season, but will be back in time for the next campaign. 0

