'Glee' Actress Naya Rivera Presumed to Have Drowned
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:10s - Published
'Glee' Actress Naya Rivera Presumed to Have Drowned Rivera was reported missing on Wednesday after she did not return a boat she had rented with her 4-year-old son at Lake Piru in California.

Her son was found alone on the boat.

He told authorities from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office that they had gone swimming, but his mother never got back into the boat with him.

Video footage shows that Rivera and her son were the only people to originally board the boat.

According to officials, Rivera is presumed dead, and the search for her is now being treated as a recovery mission.

The low visibility in the lake has made search efforts "a very slow process," according to a report from the sheriff's office.

Days before her disappearance, Rivera took to Instagram to encourage others to seize the day.

Naya Rivera, via Instagram

Security video and 911 call provide new information in search for "Glee" actress Naya Rivera

Actress Naya Rivera, best known for her role on the TV series "Glee," went missing Wednesday while...
CBS News - Published

'Glee' actress Naya Rivera is now presumed dead after disappearing at a lake in California, authorities say

"Glee" actress Naya Rivera is presumed dead after disappearing at a lake in Southern California,...
CTV News - Published Also reported by •Bollywood Life•SBSWorldNews•CBC.ca•Billboard.com•HNGN


'Glee' Stars, More Celebs React to Naya Rivera Going Missing

Celebrities are speaking out with prayers after the news that Glee actress Naya Rivera is missing...
Just Jared - Published


MRCANNIZZARO23

cannizzaro wilson 'Glee' actress Naya Rivera presumed dead after going missing at Lake Piru in California - ABC News - https://t.co/ae8kYaosPU via @ABC 13 seconds ago

marie_sebert

Marie H. RT @KaneWSmiths: GLEE actress Naya Rivera had been visiting the lake for years and saw it as her "sanctuary", cops revealed. https://t.co/u… 57 seconds ago

Dishman5

David Dishman RT @USATODAY: Wednesday's top news: "Glee" actress feared dead, the Supreme Court ruled on President Donald Trump's taxes, and the CDC is p… 2 minutes ago

robert_suchy

Robert Suchy RT @MariaHechanova: This is so sad. Glee actress Naya Rivera missing from California Lake. Her 4-year-old son found on board by himself. ht… 2 minutes ago

ThatCrime

That Crime Missing ‘Glee’ actress Naya Rivera presumed dead after vanishing in lake, sheriff says https://t.co/6z2DGBNjKn… https://t.co/74LKJ3nJW4 3 minutes ago

spl4cs

George Burns Naya Rivera search update: Recovery efforts set to resume for missing 'Glee' actress at Ventura County lake She wa… https://t.co/nXIN4VKXcT 3 minutes ago

urmylasttime

🍀 RT @CNN: "Glee" actress Naya Rivera is presumed dead after disappearing at a lake in Southern California, according to the Ventura County S… 5 minutes ago

Urch_mann

Mazi Urchmann Search for the body of "Glee" actress Naya Rivera set to resume 7 minutes ago


Disparition de Naya Rivera : les enquêteurs pensent que la star s'est noyée [Video]

Disparition de Naya Rivera : les enquêteurs pensent que la star s'est noyée

Les enquêteurs chargés de retrouver la star de "Glee" pensent désormais que l'actrice aurait trouvé la mort en se noyant.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:14Published
Search For Missing Actress Naya Rivera Stretches Into Third Day [Video]

Search For Missing Actress Naya Rivera Stretches Into Third Day

Following the presumed drowning of actress Naya Rivera while out boating with her young son Wednesday on Lake Piru in Ventura County, local residents have launched a petition demanding that authorities..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:47Published
Police release video of Naya Rivera boarding boat with son as they fear her body 'may never be recovered' [Video]

Police release video of Naya Rivera boarding boat with son as they fear her body 'may never be recovered'

Video footage of Naya Rivera boarding a boat in Lake Piru, California, has been released by police, who fear the Glee star's body may "never be recovered" due to the underwater conditions.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published