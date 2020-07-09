'Glee' Actress Naya Rivera Presumed to Have Drowned

'Glee' Actress Naya Rivera Presumed to Have Drowned Rivera was reported missing on Wednesday after she did not return a boat she had rented with her 4-year-old son at Lake Piru in California.

Her son was found alone on the boat.

He told authorities from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office that they had gone swimming, but his mother never got back into the boat with him.

Video footage shows that Rivera and her son were the only people to originally board the boat.

According to officials, Rivera is presumed dead, and the search for her is now being treated as a recovery mission.

The low visibility in the lake has made search efforts "a very slow process," according to a report from the sheriff's office.

Days before her disappearance, Rivera took to Instagram to encourage others to seize the day.

Naya Rivera, via Instagram