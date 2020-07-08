Happening today in Kansas City,Missouri, Masks are now required inmost public places.

Mayer's new rule,announced Friday, applies anywhere youcan't keep a safe six foot socialdistance.

Mark.Yeah, there are some nuances toe all ofthis.

At the heart of it, of course, isthe social distancing thing, and itbears repeating that if you can'treasonably stay six feet away fromsomeone close to you are closest to you,then you do need to be wearing a mask.Now there are exceptions to the mandate.Those exceptions, including those ofyou with disabilities that would keepyou from comfortably wearing a removingmass or communicating with a mask.

Orif you have a respiratory condition, orif you've been advised by a medical,legal or behavior professional that youshould not wear a mask.

Also, if you'reeating or drinking at a restaurant ortavern, you don't need to wear a mask.But once you're finished, need toe.

Putthat mask back on now along those lines.When Mayor Lucas was announcing themask rule on Friday, he did say that onMonday the the max capacity limits onon Kansas City businesses would belifted as well.

That's good news forthose businesses, but there areexceptions.

Restaurants and bars havetoe observe the rules from previouslyreporting live.

Starting tomorrow, WyandotteCounty and Kansas City, Kansas, willadd similar plans.

Put those into place.People will be required to wear a maskcovering their nose and mouth when inpublic, indoor and outdoor spaces,unless they can practice socialdistancing.