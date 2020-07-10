Global  
 

Is 'Glee' Cursed?
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Fans sure seem to think so.

On Wednesday, Naya Rivera went missing while swimming.

It's just the latest in a string of horrible tragedies that have befallen the 'Glee' cast.

In July 2013, 'Glee' star Cory Monteith was found dead in his hotel room of a drug overdose.

In July 2014, Matt Bendik, the boyfriend of 'Glee' star Becca Tobin, died under mysterious circumstances.

In January 2018 'Glee' actor Mark Salling killed himself after being sentenced to prison for child pornography.

In January 2020 Dot-Marie Jones, who played Coach Beiste on Glee, almost died of a widow-maker heart attack.

In June 2020 Lea Michele's career is over after dozens of actors accused her of racism, transphobia, and abhorrent diva behavior.

AndyMalaver

Andres I’m convinced glee was a cursed show. All these deaths 1 minute ago

jmfishr

🤎 Jason - Stream Rina Sawayama and CupcakKe Conspiracy theory of the day: Glee is a cursed show slowly killing off its stars, First Cory, then Mark, now (presumably) Naya 🧐 1 minute ago

canuckfuckboy

Æ Ketchum also there is a glee curse, but thats just because Glee was ALWAYS cursed 2 minutes ago

pkumaaar_

kumar✨ if one more person comes up with a “cursed glee cast” conspiracy... like no. just no. 10 minutes ago

themichaelmarsh

Michael Marshall RT @mcmint46: Glee is a cursed show 11 minutes ago

masha_kor

Maria Korolenko The Glee cast is clearly cursed 😣 12 minutes ago

_alebooo

Ale RT @maulsrobolegs: naya’s disappearance is not a fucking conspiracy theory. not everything needs to be an elaborate conspiracy. a 4 year ol… 19 minutes ago

shmorkle

maggie🌹 so, glee is cursed, right? 20 minutes ago