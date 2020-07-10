Is 'Glee' Cursed?

Is 'Glee' cursed?

Fans sure seem to think so.

On Wednesday, Naya Rivera went missing while swimming.

It's just the latest in a string of horrible tragedies that have befallen the 'Glee' cast.

In July 2013, 'Glee' star Cory Monteith was found dead in his hotel room of a drug overdose.

In July 2014, Matt Bendik, the boyfriend of 'Glee' star Becca Tobin, died under mysterious circumstances.

In January 2018 'Glee' actor Mark Salling killed himself after being sentenced to prison for child pornography.

In January 2020 Dot-Marie Jones, who played Coach Beiste on Glee, almost died of a widow-maker heart attack.

In June 2020 Lea Michele's career is over after dozens of actors accused her of racism, transphobia, and abhorrent diva behavior.