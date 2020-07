Tesla's Stock Surges 233%, First Stock With $20 Billion Short Bet

According to Markets Insider, Tesla is in the position to become the first company to have a $20 billion bet against it by short-sellers.

This is based on data from the financial analytics firm, S3 partners.

So far, Tesla's stock shot up by 233% this year.

The value of Tesla shares that have sold short climbed to $19.95 billion Tesla could also soon see a short squeeze, shooting it's stock prices up higher.