Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sturgeon sets out easing of restrictions in Scotland
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:53s - Published
Sturgeon sets out easing of restrictions in Scotland

Sturgeon sets out easing of restrictions in Scotland

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon sets out the restrictions which have been lifted in Scotland from today as the nation moves from phase two to phase three of their Covid-19 lockdown.

Report by Bassaneseg.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nicola Sturgeon Nicola Sturgeon First Minister of Scotland, Leader of the Scottish National Party

Nicola Sturgeon urges Scots to comply with face covering rules [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon urges Scots to comply with face covering rules

Nicola Sturgeon said she is hopeful people will comply with new rules making face coverings compulsory in shops.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:58Published
Sturgeon announces easing of restrictions in Scotland [Video]

Sturgeon announces easing of restrictions in Scotland

The First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, announces the easing of coronavirus restrictions in Scotland, as indoor bars, restaurants and hairdressers can reopen. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:23Published

Scotland reopens beer gardens and outdoor cafes as lockdown eases

 Nicola Sturgeon tells Scots to comply with measures to prevent spread of virus or stay home
Independent
Nicola Sturgeon tells people in Scotland to follow the rules as beer gardens open [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon tells people in Scotland to follow the rules as beer gardens open

Be patient, avoid crowds and prepare to hand over contact details, Nicola Sturgeon said as she outlined advice for visiting beer gardens, outdoor cafes and other hospitality.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:32Published

Scotland Scotland Country in Northwest Europe, part of the United Kingdom

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson considering enforcing 'stricter' rules on mandatory face masks in shops

 Scotland already requires shoppers to cover their faces
Independent

Sheffield United footballer Oli McBurnie fined for drink-driving

 Scotland and Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie admitted the charge and is fined £28,500.
BBC News

Surrogacy thriller is Martin Compston's cup of tea

 "Line of Duty" star Martin Compston has swapped AC-12 for a thriller much closer to home. Set and filmed in Scotland, he used his own accent on "The Nest" and..
USATODAY.com

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Dodds raises concerns over "one-size-fits-all" approach [Video]

Dodds raises concerns over "one-size-fits-all" approach

Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds has expressed concern over Chancellor Rishi Sunak's "one-size-fits-all" approach to persuade employers to keep on furloughed staff beyond October. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:22Published

It looks like popular iOS apps including Spotify are crashing for thousands of people right now

 Popular iPhone apps are crashing on opening for a large number of users, including Spotify, Tinder, and Pinterest. The issue is down to a Facebook SDK embedded..
WorldNews
Ditchling residents pay respect to Dame Vera Lynn [Video]

Ditchling residents pay respect to Dame Vera Lynn

The funeral of World War II singer Dame Vera Lynn takes place in Ditchling, East Sussex, with a flypast by aircraft from the Battle of Britain. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:31Published
Dinenage: Gov is confident of easing lockdown restrictions [Video]

Dinenage: Gov is confident of easing lockdown restrictions

Culture minister Caroline Dinenage says the government has been working closely with scientific advisers and public health officials to make sure the country get out of lockdown as quickly and safely as possible. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:53Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Shapps points finger at Sturgeon for delays in setting up air bridges

The Government’s plans to announce countries which will be exempt from quarantine restrictions have...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Nicola Sturgeon expected to announce move to phase three of easing lockdown

Nicola Sturgeon will confirm on Thursday if Scotland can move into the third phase of its plan for...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Daily Record


SCOTLANDScotland to lift more lockdown restrictions

Lockdown is to be eased in Scotland as Nicola Sturgeon confirmed dates for indoor pubs and...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

UK pandemic handling revives calls for independence in Scotland [Video]

UK pandemic handling revives calls for independence in Scotland

Growing backing for Scotland's leader and disapproval of Brexit are driving renewed support for independence from the UK.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:45Published
Nicola Sturgeon: UK policy on air bridges has been shambolic [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon: UK policy on air bridges has been shambolic

The British Government’s decision-making on setting up air bridges has been “shambolic”, First Minster Nicola Sturgeon said.UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps earlier revealed quarantine..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published
Sturgeon announces further easing of lockdown in Scotland [Video]

Sturgeon announces further easing of lockdown in Scotland

Pubs, hairdressers and cinemas will be able to open from July 15 if coronavirus continues to decline in Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced.Addressing MSPs in the Scottish..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:29Published