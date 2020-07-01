Global  
 

Manchester United v Southampton: Premier League match preview
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:04s - Published
Manchester United v Southampton: Premier League match preview

Manchester United v Southampton: Premier League match preview

In-depth match preview of Manchester United's Premier League match against Southampton.

As Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men look to continue their push for a top-four finish.

Everton 1-1 Southampton: Danny Ings continues good form in draw

 Danny Ings continues his good goalscoring season as Southampton draw at Everton in an entertaining Premier League match.
BBC News
Pep Guardiola at a loss to explain Manchester City's nine defeats this season

Pep Guardiola at a loss to explain Manchester City’s nine defeats this season

Pep Guardiola admits he finds it difficult to understand why his Manchester City side have lost nine Premier League games this season.A superb long-range effort by Southampton striker Che Adams saw City slip to a 1-0 loss at St Mary's on Sunday – the first time in over five years they have been defeated in three consecutive away league games.It is the first such run of Guardiola's entire managerial career, with Adams taking advantage of Ederson being well off his line to lob in his first-ever Premier League goal on his 25th appearance in the competition.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published

Adams stunner gives Southampton win over Man City

 Che Adams scores his first Premier League goal as Southampton withstand a Manchester City barrage to earn victory at St Mary's Stadium.
BBC News

Manchester United F.C. Manchester United F.C. Association football club

De Gea 'proud' to beat Schmeichel record at Man Utd

 David de Gea has spoken of his pride after surpassing Peter Schmeichel's appearance record for an overseas player at Manchester United.
WorldNews

Man Utd & Wolves learn potential Europa League opponents

 Manchester United are drawn against Istanbul Basaksehir or Copenhagen in the last eight of the Europa League, while Wolves may face Sevilla or Roma.
BBC News
Solskjaer says United must keep pressure on

Solskjaer says United must keep pressure on

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reviews his side's 3-0 win over an embattled Aston Villa. The manager praised the side's ability to create chances, especially in the second half.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published

United cruise to 3-0 win over villa

 Manchester United kept up their chase for a top-four spot with a comfortable 3-0 win at relegation-threatened Aston Villa in the Premier League.
WorldNews

Premier League Premier League Association football league in England

Liverpool skipper Henderson ruled out for season, says Klopp

 Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has been ruled out of the rest of the Premier League champions' campaign after the midfielder sustained a knee injury.
WorldNews
Tottenham v Arsenal: Premier League match preview

Tottenham v Arsenal: Premier League match preview

In-depth match preview of Tottenham's Premier League clash against Arsenal, with just a point separating the north London rivals.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:06Published

VAR: Premier League confirms wrong penalty decisions in all Thursday games

 Incorrect penalty decisions were made by the video assistant referee in all three of Thursday's games, the Premier League tells BBC Match of the Day.
BBC News

Ole Gunnar Solskjær Ole Gunnar Solskjær Norwegian association football player and manager

Mason Greenwood: Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he 'cannot leave out' teenager

 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he "cannot leave players out" like Mason Greenwood after the teenager scored for the third straight Premier League game.
BBC News

Manchester United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to secure Paul Pogba's long-term future at the club

 Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to secure Paul Pogba's long-term future at Old Trafford.
BBC News

Man Utd can't rely on help from anyone else - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he expects that his team will need to win their five remaining games to qualify for next season's Champions League.
BBC News

Michael Owen makes prediction about Chelsea FC and Man United next season

Michael Owen believes that Chelsea FC and Manchester United have what it takes to challenge Liverpool for the Premier League title next season.
The Sport Review - Published

Jurgen Klopp expecting four-horse race for Premier League title next season with Liverpool and Man City's dominance at risk due to Chelsea and Manchester United

Manchester United and Chelsea will mount a serious challenge to Liverpool and Manchester City’s...
talkSPORT - Published

Premier League admits Man Utd penalty among three wrong VAR calls on Thursday

Manchester United, Southampton and Bournemouth all got favourable penalty decisions following VAR reviews that the Premier League has now admitted were incorrect.
Daily Star - Published


Klopp: 'Henderson will be back with us soon'

Klopp: 'Henderson will be back with us soon'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says that captain Jordan Henderson will be out for the remainder of the season, but will be back in time for the next campaign.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published
How Jürgen Klopp turned Liverpool into Premier League champions – video analysis

How Jürgen Klopp turned Liverpool into Premier League champions – video analysis

The final piece in the puzzle has fallen into place for Liverpool as Jürgen Klopp's side were crowned Premier League champions. After an unprecedented season which was on hold for nearly three months, Liverpool secured the title.

Credit: Guardian     Duration: 06:34Published
Klopp refusing to think about Premier League points record

Klopp refusing to think about Premier League points record

Jurgen Klopp insists he cannot afford to start thinking about smashing the Premier League points record after Liverpool ground out a battling 3-1 win at Brighton.Mohamed Salah's double and a fine Jordan Henderson strike secured the victory.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published