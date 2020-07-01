Manchester United v Southampton: Premier League match preview

|
Southampton F.C. Association football club
Everton 1-1 Southampton: Danny Ings continues good form in drawDanny Ings continues his good goalscoring season as Southampton draw at Everton in an entertaining Premier League match.
Pep Guardiola at a loss to explain Manchester City’s nine defeats this season
Adams stunner gives Southampton win over Man CityChe Adams scores his first Premier League goal as Southampton withstand a Manchester City barrage to earn victory at St Mary's Stadium.
Manchester United F.C. Association football club
De Gea 'proud' to beat Schmeichel record at Man UtdDavid de Gea has spoken of his pride after surpassing Peter Schmeichel's appearance record for an overseas player at Manchester United.","content":"David de Gea..
Man Utd & Wolves learn potential Europa League opponentsManchester United are drawn against Istanbul Basaksehir or Copenhagen in the last eight of the Europa League, while Wolves may meet Sevilla or Roma.
Solskjaer says United must keep pressure on
United cruise to 3-0 win over villaBIRMINGHAM: Manchester United kept up their chase for a top-four spot with a comfortable 3-0 win at relegation-threatened Aston Villa in the Premier League last..
Premier League Association football league in England
Liverpool skipper Henderson ruled out for season, says KloppLiverpool captain Jordan Henderson has been ruled out of the rest of the Premier League champions' campaign after the midfielder sustained a knee injury in their..
Tottenham v Arsenal: Premier League match preview
VAR: Premier League confirms wrong penalty decisions in all Thursday gamesIncorrect penalty decisions were made by the video assistant referee in all three of Thursday's games, the Premier League tells BBC Match of the Day.
Ole Gunnar Solskjær Norwegian association football player and manager
Mason Greenwood: Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he 'cannot leave out' teenagerManchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he "cannot leave players out" like Mason Greenwood after the teenager scored for the third straight Premier..
Manchester United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to secure Paul Pogba's long-term future at the clubManchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to secure Paul Pogba's long-term future at Old Trafford.
Man Utd can’t rely on help from anyone else - Ole Gunnar SolskjaerManchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he expects that his team will need to win their five remaining games to qualify for next season's Champions..
