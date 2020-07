8:30 a.m. COVID-19 update Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:01s - Published 1 minute ago 8:30 a.m. COVID-19 update 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend CAN HE MAYOR QUINTON LUCAS WILLMAKE AN ANNOUNCEMENT CONCERNINGMASKS AND COVID-19.NOW THE MASK MANDATE WENT INTOEFFECT IN KANSAS CITY JUNE THE29TH, AND IT’S SET TO EXPIREJULY 13TH.THE MAYOR IS EXPECTED TO EXTENDTHAT MANDATE THOUGH AND GIVE USAN UPDATE INTO THE EFFORTS TOSTOP THE SPREAD OF COVID-19.NOW YOU CAN WATCH THE MAYOR’SANNOUNCEMENT THIS MORNING AT9:30 ON KMBC AND WE AREEXPECTING THE LATEST UPDATES ONTHE CORONAVIRUS IMPACT IN BOTH,KANSAS AND MISSOURI TODAY, HEREARE WHERE THINGS STAND IN THERIGHT NOW 398 NEW CASES REPORTEDIN THE NINE COUNTY AREA JUSTYESTERDAY THIS CHART SHOWS THEPERCENTAGE OF TESTS THAT ARECOMING BACK POSITIVE AND THATHAVE COME BACK POSITIVE OVER THELAST TWO WEEKS NOW IN KANSAS10.4% ARE POSITIVE RIGHT NOW INMISSOURI 6.2% COMPARE THAT TOTHE NATIONAL AVERAGE, WHICH IS8.2% AND YOU CAN GET THE LATESTCORONAVIRUS UPDATES AT KMBC.COM.AND ON OUR KMBC 9 NEWS APP.YOU’LL FIND THE LATEST STORIESINFECTION.AN