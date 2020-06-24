Russian firefighters battle wildfires in Siberia

|
|
Siberia Geographical region in Russia
Recent Siberian heat wave 'almost impossible' without climate change, study saysThe recent extreme heat in the Siberian Arctic from January to June 2020 would have been "almost impossible" without the influence of climate change.
USATODAY.com
Siberia's heatwave 'effectively impossible' without climate change - scientistsThe heatwave which has hit Siberia over the last six months would have been "effectively impossible" without climate change caused by humans, scientists have..
WorldNews
Climate change: Siberian heatwave 'clear evidence' of warmingThe heatwave would have been almost impossible without human-caused climate change, a study says.
BBC News
That Siberian Heat Wave? Yes, Climate Change Was a Big FactorAn analysis of recent record temperatures found that climate change made this year’s long hot spell 600 times more likely.
NYTimes.com
|
|
|
