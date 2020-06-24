Russian firefighters battle wildfires in Siberia

Russian firefighters have been seeding clouds to bring down rain over wildfires raging in Siberia, the authorities said on Friday.

Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia A human-like robot designed to look and act like a female clerk has started providing services to the public at a government office in Siberia.

An analysis of recent record temperatures found that climate change made this year’s long hot spell 600 times more likely.

