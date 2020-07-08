Global  
 

Mourinho still frustrated at refereeing errors
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:23s - Published
Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho remained visibly frustrated at what he deemed as refereeing errors in recent games while looking ahead to the north London derby against Arsenal.

Ahead of the clash, Mourinho also said he won't be watching Amazon Prime's latest Premier League documentary, which focuses on Tottenham's recent campaign.

