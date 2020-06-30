Supreme Court Rulings Have Major Implications for Americans
This week, the U.S. Supreme Court handed down its final rulings of the term.
We explore the landmark decisions that will have a lasting impact on Americans and dive into what the future of the high court could look like under a new presidency.
Trump says SCOTUS rulings part of 'witch hunt'U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday described two U.S. Supreme Court rulings concerning his financial records as a "hoax" and a "political witch hunt - the likes of which nobody's ever seen..
Supreme Court Uphold NYC Prosecutor's Demand For Trump Tax ReturnsSklyer Henry of CBS News reports.
SCOTUS allows public money for religious schools[NFA] The U.S. Supreme Court narrowed the separation of church and state in a major ruling on Tuesday by endorsing Montana tax credits that helped pay for students to attend religious schools. Freddie..