Sheffield United v Chelsea: Premier League match preview
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Sheffield United v Chelsea: Premier League match preview

Sheffield United v Chelsea: Premier League match preview

In-depth match preview looking at Sheffield United's Premier League clash against Chelsea, as the Blues look to consolidate third place.

Klopp refusing to think about Premier League points record [Video]

Klopp refusing to think about Premier League points record

Jurgen Klopp insists he cannot afford to start thinking about smashing the Premier League points record after Liverpool ground out a battling 3-1 win at Brighton.Mohamed Salah’s double and a fine strike from captain Jordan Henderson earned the runaway champions a 30th top-flight victory of a remarkable season.The Reds require a further nine points from fixtures against Burnley, Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle to surpass the 100 points Manchester City accrued two seasons ago.

Thursday's football gossip: Godfrey worth £50m, Norwich tell Dortmund

 Norwich want £50m for Dortmund target, Havertz tells Chelsea he wants to join, Ajax join the race for Hojbjerg, plus more.
Frank Lampard praises Kepa Arrizabalaga as Chelsea beat Crystal Palace [Video]

Frank Lampard praises Kepa Arrizabalaga as Chelsea beat Crystal Palace

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard heaped praise on his goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga for a game-winning save as the Blues beat London rivals Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Sheffield United footballer Oli McBurnie fined for drink-driving

 Scotland and Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie admitted the charge and is fined £28,500.
Danny Dix killing: Three jailed over Rotherham attack

 Danny Dix was fatally hurt in an unprovoked attacked after Rotherham United played Sheffield United.
Late Egan winner boosts Sheff Utd's European hopes

 John Egan scores with a dramatic 93rd-minute header to give Europe-chasing Sheffield United victory over Wolves at Bramall Lane.
Arsenal have little to celebrate says Mourinho in response to social media post

 Jose Mourinho says Arsenal have little "to celebrate" after they appear to mock Tottenham's loss at Sheffield United on social media.
Burnley end Liverpool's 100% home record

 Burnley end new champions Liverpool's hopes of completing the season with a 100% Premier League home record thanks to Jay Rodriguez's second-half equaliser.
Norwich City 0-4 West Ham United: Michael Antonio scores four to send Canaries down

 Norwich City are the first club to be relegated from the Premier League this season as Michail Antonio scores four goals to ease West Ham's troubles.
Daniel Farke accepts Norwich are heading for the Championship [Video]

Daniel Farke accepts Norwich are heading for the Championship

Daniel Farke has accepted that Norwich will be relegated from the Premier League at the end of the season, admitting that even victory in their remaining four games will not be enough to avoid the drop.

talkSPORT - Published

The Sport Review - Published Also reported by •BBC Local News


Football.london - Published


