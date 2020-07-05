Sheffield United v Chelsea: Premier League match preview

|
Chelsea F.C. Association football club
Klopp refusing to think about Premier League points record
Thursday's football gossip: Godfrey worth £50m, Norwich tell DortmundNorwich want £50m for Dortmund target, Havertz tells Chelsea he wants to join, Ajax join the race for Hojbjerg, plus more.
BBC News
Frank Lampard praises Kepa Arrizabalaga as Chelsea beat Crystal Palace
Sheffield United F.C. Association football club
Sheffield United footballer Oli McBurnie fined for drink-drivingScotland and Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie admitted the charge and is fined £28,500.
BBC News
Danny Dix killing: Three jailed over Rotherham attackDanny Dix was fatally hurt in an unprovoked attacked after Rotherham United played Sheffield United.
BBC News
Late Egan winner boosts Sheff Utd's European hopesJohn Egan scores with a dramatic 93rd-minute header to give Europe-chasing Sheffield United victory over Wolves at Bramall Lane.
BBC News
Arsenal have little to celebrate says Mourinho in response to social media postJose Mourinho says Arsenal have little "to celebrate" after they appear to mock Tottenham's loss at Sheffield United on social media.
BBC News
Premier League Association football league in England
Burnley end Liverpool's 100% home recordBurnley end new champions Liverpool's hopes of completing the season with a 100% Premier League home record thanks to Jay Rodriguez's second-half equaliser.
BBC News
Norwich City 0-4 West Ham United: Michael Antonio scores four to send Canaries downNorwich City are the first club to be relegated from the Premier League this season as Michail Antonio scores four goals to ease West Ham's troubles.
BBC News
Daniel Farke accepts Norwich are heading for the Championship
