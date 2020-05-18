Global  
 

Venice tests flood barrier to protect city from high tide
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:58s - Published
Venice tests flood barrier to protect city from high tide

Venice tests flood barrier to protect city from high tide

Venice tested its giant mobile flood barriers on Friday (July 10), in a partly ceremonial operation aimed at showing the strength of its defences after disastrous flooding in November raised questions about the future of the fragile lagoon city

