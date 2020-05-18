Venice tests flood barrier to protect city from high tide

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Venice city in northeastern Italy
Venice test brings up floodgates for first timeThe system of 78 mobile barriers has taken years to construct and its design goes back to the 1980s.
BBC News
Venice's La Fenice opera house reinvents itself for post-lockdown era
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
Venice's gondolas are back after Italy relaxes COVID-19 restrictions
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources