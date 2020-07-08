Global  
 

WHO to set up probe into virus origin
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:09s - Published
WHO to set up probe into virus origin

WHO to set up probe into virus origin

An advance team from the World Health Organization (WHO) has left for China to organize an investigation into the origins of the novel coronavirus which sparked the global pandemic.

Francis Maguire reports.

WHO virus investigation: Agency to trace COVID-19 origin in China [Video]

WHO virus investigation: Agency to trace COVID-19 origin in China

China’s leaders deny any cover-up and are unlikely to take responsibility for the spread of the pandemic.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:21Published
WHO Chief Says Lack of Unity Is a Bigger Threat Than COVID-19 [Video]

WHO Chief Says Lack of Unity Is a Bigger Threat Than COVID-19

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus gave a passionate speech at a COVID-19 briefing in Geneva on Thursday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:20Published
Robots At Work: Call the 'germbusters' [Video]

Robots At Work: Call the 'germbusters'

Disinfecting robots may become a common sight. According to the WHO, traditional cleaning methods are only 60% effective. Rosanna Philpott reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 03:05Published

