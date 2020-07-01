This luxury pet resort gives dogs and cats the royal treatment!
Morris Animal Inn, a family-owned pet resort in Morristown, New Jersey, has been welcoming and giving pets the full royal treatment since the 1960s.
The internationally recognized facility, which has been passed down through four generations, has been designed with the amenities you would expect from a five-star hotel.
