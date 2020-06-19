Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PAWS Dog Of The Week: Justine
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:43s - Published
PAWS Dog Of The Week: Justine

PAWS Dog Of The Week: Justine

Justine is a three-year-old terrier mix who's a little shy but lots of fun once she feels comfortable and she's looking for a loving home.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GaryDare

Gary Dare RT @cbschicago: Justine is the PAWS Dog of the Week. She is three-year-old terrier mix and is the sweetest dog. Justine is a shy and needs… 1 day ago

cbschicago

CBS Chicago PAWS Dog Of The Week: Justine https://t.co/4of2Yrnh5d https://t.co/Q8rBaZHsim 2 days ago

cbschicago

CBS Chicago PAWS Dog Of The Week: Justine https://t.co/xxi8uDbWBF https://t.co/BtkP6qcuHH 2 days ago

cbschicago

CBS Chicago Justine is the PAWS Dog of the Week. She is three-year-old terrier mix and is the sweetest dog. Justine is a shy an… https://t.co/X9HfvwGMSN 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

PAWS Dog Of The Week: Rocco [Video]

PAWS Dog Of The Week: Rocco

The PAWS Dog of the Week is Rocco, an eight-year-old Dachshund Rat Terrier Mix.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:06Published
PAWS Dog Of The Week: Phiney [Video]

PAWS Dog Of The Week: Phiney

Phiney loves life, always on the go and always eager for a walk.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:40Published
PAWS Dog Of The Week: Jay [Video]

PAWS Dog Of The Week: Jay

Jay is the Paws Dog Of The Week. She's a two-year-old shepherd mix looking for a loving home.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:34Published