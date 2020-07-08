Venice Officials Hope This Barrier System Can Protect It from Future High Tides

Venice tested its giant mobile flood barriers on Friday (July 10), in a partly ceremonial operation aimed at showing the strength of its defences after disastrous flooding in November raised questions..
Make sure to look out for your pets as we get ready for a weekend of dangerous heat. The Medical Director at Lone Mountain Animal Hospital says animals are more sensitive to the heat than humans are...
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:41Published
Occurred on June 17, 2020 / Redlands, California, USA Info from Licensor: Bodhi is a 15-month-old boxer who was eating his breakfast in his crate. He made a mess outside of his crate which is why he is..