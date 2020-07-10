Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Taco Bell employee baffles internet with behind-the-scenes food prep video
Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:22s - Published
Taco Bell employee baffles internet with behind-the-scenes food prep video

Taco Bell employee baffles internet with behind-the-scenes food prep video

A Taco Bell employee is mystifyingpeople with a video of how the fast foodchain’s Cinnamon Twists are made.On June 14, TikTok user 071823abcm posteda step-by-step tutorial of how Taco Bellemployees make the delicious dessert.According to 071823abcm, the first thingyou have to do when you make Cinnamon Twistsis throw some noodles in the fryer.Yes, you read that correctly: noodles.“Noodles in your fryer.

Not too muchthough,” they explained in the video.

“You drop itfor 40 seconds, then you fry that s***”.Once the noodles are donefrying, you just “sprinkle them withsugar” and they’re good to go.Judging by the comments on thevideo, it appears as if many peopledidn’t realize that Taco Bell’s CinnamonTwists were just fried pasta.“It blows my mind thatit’s PASTA,” one person said.“Just regular noodles???

I’m dumbfoundedright now,” another user commented.“ITS NOODLES….?????

SAY SIKE…??????”a third person added.However, some users clarified in thecomments that the pasta used to make theCinnamon Twists isn’t regular rotini .It’s a special type of puffedwheat called duros

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Burger King Customer Slaps Employee After Angry Rant [Video]

Burger King Customer Slaps Employee After Angry Rant

PENNSYLVANIA, U.S. — A Burger King customer has been charged for slapping an employee of the fast-food chain after he was informed he was being filmed. A video posted to Twitter on August 3 —..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:36Published
Chick-fil-A lovers are not happy about this employee's lemonade prep video [Video]

Chick-fil-A lovers are not happy about this employee's lemonade prep video

Chick-fil-A lovers are voicingtheir frustration over an employee’sbehind-the-scenes food prep video.The clip, shared on TikTok by auser named Antonella Nonone,shows how the chain produces itsfamous..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:18Published
Taco Bell's menu might be getting some major changes [Video]

Taco Bell's menu might be getting some major changes

The news, which sent social media users into a frenzy, .began when an insider posted on Reddit about a series of dishes expected to disappear in mid-August.The Reddit user, who is a verified employee..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:59Published