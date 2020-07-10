Taco Bell employee baffles internet with behind-the-scenes food prep video

A Taco Bell employee is mystifyingpeople with a video of how the fast foodchain’s Cinnamon Twists are made.On June 14, TikTok user 071823abcm posteda step-by-step tutorial of how Taco Bellemployees make the delicious dessert.According to 071823abcm, the first thingyou have to do when you make Cinnamon Twistsis throw some noodles in the fryer.Yes, you read that correctly: noodles.“Noodles in your fryer.

Not too muchthough,” they explained in the video.

“You drop itfor 40 seconds, then you fry that s***”.Once the noodles are donefrying, you just “sprinkle them withsugar” and they’re good to go.Judging by the comments on thevideo, it appears as if many peopledidn’t realize that Taco Bell’s CinnamonTwists were just fried pasta.“It blows my mind thatit’s PASTA,” one person said.“Just regular noodles???

I’m dumbfoundedright now,” another user commented.“ITS NOODLES….?????

SAY SIKE…??????”a third person added.However, some users clarified in thecomments that the pasta used to make theCinnamon Twists isn’t regular rotini .It’s a special type of puffedwheat called duros