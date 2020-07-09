Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden Outlines His $700 Billion Economic-Revival Plan
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:04s - Published
Biden Outlines His $700 Billion Economic-Revival Plan

Biden Outlines His $700 Billion Economic-Revival Plan

Biden Outlines His $700 Billion Economic-Revival Plan The former vice president laid out the plan on Thursday.

Under the "Buy American" plan, the federal government would spend $400 billion over four years on U.S. goods and services.

The federal government would spend an additional $300 billion on research and development.

This portion of the plan would focus on clean-energy initiatives and new technologies.

In announcing his plan, Biden criticized President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Joe Biden, via 'The Wall Street Journal' Biden's spending plan would be offset by his tax plan.

The plan is a reversal of Trump's tax cuts and would tax corporations and the wealthiest Americans.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Biden proposes $700 billion plan to spur manufacturing, research to create 5 million jobs

The plan is part of a broader economic agenda called "Build Back Better," which deals with...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times


Biden releases $700 billion 'Buy American' plan that echoes Trump's economic nationalism

Biden releases $700 billion 'Buy American' plan that echoes Trump's economic nationalism · Joe Biden rolled out a $700 billion "Buy American" plan that mirrors Trump's economic nationalism...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times


Biden Says His Economic Plan Would Create 5M US Jobs

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden promised on Thursday to spend $700 billion on...
Newsmax - Published


Tweets about this

Otpor17

Julie Laumann "Biden’s “Buy American” economic agenda is designed to counter Trump’s “America First” platform through the largest… https://t.co/CKFTbG8py5 4 hours ago

NHendersonWSJ

Nell Henderson Biden Outlines $700 Billion Economic-Revival Plan - WSJ https://t.co/fZiSTzOisl 7 hours ago

FranTVHost

Francesca Amiker Biden Outlines $700 Billion Economic-Revival Plan - WSJ #MorningRushATL https://t.co/20flEC9eGB 7 hours ago

NoMoreFlukes

AnotherReconstruction Biden Outlines $700 Billion Economic-Revival Plan - WSJ https://t.co/Pb6KKCXob2 15 hours ago

jvmilehigh

JV Biden Outlines $700 Billion Economic-Revival Plan https://t.co/DB10WZbXGy 19 hours ago

dinsmore_steele

dinsmore/steele Biden Outlines $700 Billion Economic-Revival Plan https://t.co/cf5pJXgND2 19 hours ago

anntirrell

Ann Tirrell-Creating my own destiny RT @Stansberry: LIVE: Former Vice President and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden outlines his $700 billion economic pl… 22 hours ago

Stansberry

Stansberry Research LIVE: Former Vice President and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden outlines his $700 billion eco… https://t.co/bRfCWKNc89 22 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Biden challenges Trump 'talk,' unveils economic plan [Video]

Biden challenges Trump 'talk,' unveils economic plan

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Thursday proposed boosting manufacturing and innovation by spending $700 billion in his first four-year term to procure more American-made goods, and..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:03Published