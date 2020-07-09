Biden Outlines His $700 Billion Economic-Revival Plan

Biden Outlines His $700 Billion Economic-Revival Plan The former vice president laid out the plan on Thursday.

Under the "Buy American" plan, the federal government would spend $400 billion over four years on U.S. goods and services.

The federal government would spend an additional $300 billion on research and development.

This portion of the plan would focus on clean-energy initiatives and new technologies.

In announcing his plan, Biden criticized President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Joe Biden, via 'The Wall Street Journal' Biden's spending plan would be offset by his tax plan.

The plan is a reversal of Trump's tax cuts and would tax corporations and the wealthiest Americans.