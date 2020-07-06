Kate Hudson to launch plant-based nutrition company
Kate Hudson is set to launch her own plant-based "body nutrition" company called In Bloom in August.
Kate Hudson gründet ErnährungsunternehmenDie Schauspielerin will nun mit pflanzenbasierter Ernährung Geld verdienen.
Kate Hudson pensa que Hollywood é muito sensívelAtriz acha que Hollywood se tornou 'excessivamente sensível', mas pode entender por que certas cenas foram cortadas do filme 'Quase Famosos'
Kate Hudson thinks Hollywood's overly sensitiveKate Hudson thinks Hollywood has become "overly sensitive" but can understand why certain scenes were cut from the 'Almost Famous' musical.