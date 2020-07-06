Global  
 

Kate Hudson to launch plant-based nutrition company
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Kate Hudson to launch plant-based nutrition company

Kate Hudson to launch plant-based nutrition company

Kate Hudson is set to launch her own plant-based "body nutrition" company called In Bloom in August.

