Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Depp tells court poop in bed ended his marriage
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:41s - Published
Depp tells court poop in bed ended his marriage

Depp tells court poop in bed ended his marriage

Hollywood star Johnny Depp told London's High Court on Friday that his ex-wife Amber Heard or her friend had defecated in their bed in what he described as a "fitting end to the relationship." Adam Reed reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Johnny Depp Johnny Depp American actor, film producer, and musician

Johnny Depp departs court on fourth day of trial [Video]

Johnny Depp departs court on fourth day of trial

The fourth day of Johnny Depp's libel action against News Group Newspapers wraps up at the Royal Courts of Justice. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:54Published

Johnny Depp libel trial: Actor says Amber Heard's domestic abuse claims part of 'conspiracy'

 Former spouse 'put her heads together' with others to frame star as 'wife beater', court hears
Independent
Johnny Depp admits accidentally headbutting with ex-wife Amber Heard [Video]

Johnny Depp admits accidentally headbutting with ex-wife Amber Heard

Johnny Depp has admitted to accidentally headbutting his ex-wife Amber Heard, after she allegedly attacked him, in evidence given during his libel trial against The Sun in London.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Amber Heard Amber Heard American actress

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: Court hears details of birthday row

 The actor tells a libel hearing events after Amber Heard's 30th birthday were a "fitting end" to their marriage.
BBC News

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

Met PC stabbed during Hendon police chase

 The PC is in hospital having been stabbed in the arm as he pursued a suspect in north-west London.
BBC News
Tottenham v Arsenal: Premier League match preview [Video]

Tottenham v Arsenal: Premier League match preview

In-depth match preview of Tottenham's Premier League clash against Arsenal, with just a point separating the north London rivals.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:06Published

Adam Reed Adam Reed American actor

Johnny Depp wrote on walls in blood UK court hears [Video]

Johnny Depp wrote on walls in blood UK court hears

The third day of Johnny Depp's libel case against UK tabloid newspaper The Sun has been hearing how he wrote on walls in blood and suffered "some species of a nervous breakdown" during a violent arguement with his ex-wife and fellow actress Amber Heard. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:49Published
Siberian villagers quarantined inside Russian trench [Video]

Siberian villagers quarantined inside Russian trench

Russian authorities have dug a trench around a remote Siberian village to enforce a quarantine, after dozens of residents test positive for COVID-19. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:12Published
U.N labels Syrian, Russian airstrikes war crimes [Video]

U.N labels Syrian, Russian airstrikes war crimes

Syrian and Russian planes have carried out deadly aerial strikes amounting to war crimes on schools, hospitals and markets in Idlib province, U.N. investigators said on Tuesday (July 7) in a report that also condemned attacks by jihadist fighters. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:29Published
Oscar-winning composer Morricone dies aged 91 [Video]

Oscar-winning composer Morricone dies aged 91

Ennio Morricone, whose scores for movies such as “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,” “The Mission,” and “Cinema Paradiso” made him one of the world’s most famous and prolific screen composers, has died aged 91. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:30Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Ex-wife or friend defecated in their bed in 'fitting end' to marriage, Depp tells court

Johnny Depp has told London's High Court that his ex-wife Amber Heard or her friend had defecated in...
The Age - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph


Inside Johnny Depp's testimony from poo in the bed to pints of wine

Inside Johnny Depp's testimony from poo in the bed to pints of wine Johnny Depp gave his testimony about his marriage to Amber Heard as his libel trial kicked off at...
Daily Record - Published


Tweets about this

khaleejtimes

Khaleej Times RT @KTCityTimes: Finding***in the bed after a party was the last straw in the breakdown of his marriage to Amber Heard, Johnny Depp tell… 7 hours ago

KTCityTimes

City Times Finding***in the bed after a party was the last straw in the breakdown of his marriage to Amber Heard, Johnny De… https://t.co/Dhb4I3CswD 7 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Johnny Depp turned to Elton John for help after Vanessa Paradis romance fell apart [Video]

Johnny Depp turned to Elton John for help after Vanessa Paradis romance fell apart

Johnny Depp turned to Sir Elton John for help as he sank into a boozy hell towards the end of his 14-year relationship with Vanessa Paradis.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
Johnny Depp pulled plug on Amber Heard marriage after faeces incident [Video]

Johnny Depp pulled plug on Amber Heard marriage after faeces incident

Johnny Depp knew his marriage to Amber Heard was over after discovering faeces in their marital bed as part of what the actress dismissed as a "harmless prank".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published
Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard arrive at London's High Court for legal showdown [Video]

Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard arrive at London's High Court for legal showdown

Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard have arrived at London’s High Court for a legal showdown.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published