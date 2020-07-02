What is an 8K And How Do You Read One?

Oliver Turner @DavidSVC8 @Rtccsvc_luisa @Lola_RCO @juanmaintenance @Lidia_SVC @Hamidreception Open the gates and let me in, these… https://t.co/81daGJiLr9 1 second ago
Ahmed Umer Sohaib RT @ImpactUN: 🏫How has #COVID19 affected the global academic community?
🎓What are the lessons learned for #HigherEducation?
Find out in the… 1 second ago
Fibro Face RT @StansaidAirport: I see Bernie Ecclestone stated in an interview on 'This Morning' today that changing nappies is 'what wives are for.'… 1 second ago
✨HesPryne @realDonaldTrump You are trying to do just that!! You want them in school to control the narrative of what is happening now!! 1 second ago
Internet Man @NassauAlex What about him and Eric baselessly accusing someone of stealing their Nobel?
That's a grifter. 1 second ago
Charles Jnr😎 RT @__cindybabee: If virginity is the pride of a woman, what is the pride of a man?🤔 1 second ago
APRIL RUIZ RT @BillKristol: I just proved I was all there--I aced a cognitive test! I put coffee in the machine, turned it on, waited till it brewed,… 1 second ago
miyah🦋✨| BLM not this being all you got😭that is a matter of opinion, what you think you doing? what effect do you think you have… https://t.co/BuN3ath4om 1 second ago
Baby shark in egg case gets quiet amid predatorsBaby sharks still developing in their egg cases can sense when predators are near, and keep very still to avoid being detected, according to research published in the open access journal PLOS ONE by..
Wheaten Terrier mom plays with her adorable puppiesThis Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier mom is spending some quality time playing catch me if you can with her adorable 9 week old puppies in the back yard. It's so cute watching them hide under the bench..
Great Dane puppy goes full zoomies through freshly planted vegetablesWhen Covid 19 required lockdowns and caused concerns about future food supplies, Dave and Kristy decided to turn their back field into a vegetable patch. They dug and hoed and dug and hoed some more...