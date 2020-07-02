What is an 8K And How Do You Read One?

Amazon is now offering the The Splat: Coloring the ’90s Nickelodeon Adult Coloring Book for *$5.57...

The esports world is grappling with how to protect competitors — many of whom are barely in their...

Red Dead Redemption 2 is the sequel to the acclaimed 2010 Red Dead Redemption and the third part of...

miyah🦋✨| BLM not this being all you got😭that is a matter of opinion, what you think you doing? what effect do you think you have… https://t.co/BuN3ath4om 1 second ago

APRIL RUIZ RT @BillKristol : I just proved I was all there--I aced a cognitive test! I put coffee in the machine, turned it on, waited till it brewed,… 1 second ago

Charles Jnr😎 RT @__cindybabee : If virginity is the pride of a woman, what is the pride of a man?🤔 1 second ago

Internet Man @NassauAlex What about him and Eric baselessly accusing someone of stealing their Nobel? That's a grifter. 1 second ago

✨HesPryne @realDonaldTrump You are trying to do just that!! You want them in school to control the narrative of what is happening now!! 1 second ago

Fibro Face RT @StansaidAirport : I see Bernie Ecclestone stated in an interview on 'This Morning' today that changing nappies is 'what wives are for.'… 1 second ago

Ahmed Umer Sohaib RT @ImpactUN : 🏫How has #COVID19 affected the global academic community? 🎓What are the lessons learned for #HigherEducation ? Find out in the… 1 second ago