MSDH reports 1,031 new coronavirus cases, 11 new deaths Friday

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 1,031 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths Friday, July 10.

Numbers show another big jump in cases.

That includes one in lee county and one in grenada county -- where there's been a big spike in coronavirus cases as of late.

Mississippi's death toll from the coronavirus