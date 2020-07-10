MSDH reports 1,031 new coronavirus cases, 11 new deaths Friday

|
Numbers show another big jump in cases.
The mississippi state department of health just released what you're seeing here -- one thousand 31 cases.
That puts the statewide total since the middle of march at more than 34 thousand cases of the coronavirus.
The number of coronavirus deaths on the latest report is eleven.
That includes one in lee county and one in grenada county -- where there's been a big spike in coronavirus cases as of late.
Mississippi's death toll from the coronavirus
