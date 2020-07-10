Global  
 

MSDH reports 1,031 new coronavirus cases, 11 new deaths Friday
The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 1,031 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths Friday, July 10.

Numbers show another big jump in cases.

The mississippi state department of health just released what you're seeing here -- one thousand 31 cases.

That puts the statewide total since the middle of march at more than 34 thousand cases of the coronavirus.

The number of coronavirus deaths on the latest report is eleven.

That includes one in lee county and one in grenada county -- where there's been a big spike in coronavirus cases as of late.

Mississippi's death toll from the coronavirus




