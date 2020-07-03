Boris Johnson discusses face coverings and urges Britons back to work

|
|
Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
Boris Johnson plans to bring NHS back under more political controlReorganisation planned to 'clip wings' of NHS England chief
Independent
Coronavirus: Boris Johnson considering enforcing 'stricter' rules on mandatory face masks in shopsScotland already requires shoppers to cover their faces
Independent
Boris Johnson faces cross-party backlash over plan for Chris Grayling to run intelligence watchdogPrime minister also accused of politicising impartial role
Independent
Boris Johnson moves to ban junk food discount deals to fight obesityBuy one, get one free offers on unhealthy products set to go – but campaigners urge prime minister to bring in 9pm watershed on junk food advertising
Independent
British people Citizens of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, British Overseas Territories, Crown Dependencies, and their descendants
Coronavirus: Most Britons still 'uncomfortable' eating outAn Office for National Statistics survey suggests just two-in-10 would be happy to dine indoors.
BBC News
British tourists NOT WELCOME in mainland Europe amid coronavirus crisis, new report suggestsThe Covid-19 pandemic has left people in Germany, Italy, Spain and France more likely to oppose British holidaymakers visiting without self-isolating than they..
WorldNews
Britons overwhelmingly want NHS privatisation to end after coronavirus crisis, survey findsExclusive: Coronavirus crisis has revived debate over making health service fully public-sector operated, says think tank
Independent
Coronavirus: Government accused of shambles as list of countries exempt from quarantine announcedMinisters were accused of a shambles as the government finally announced Britons will be able to holiday in dozens of countries including France, Spain and Italy..
Independent
|
|
|
|
