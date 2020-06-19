Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Friday 7/10 Insider Buying Report: BNED, FIV
Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Friday 7/10 Insider Buying Report: BNED, FIV

Friday 7/10 Insider Buying Report: BNED, FIV

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Barnes & Noble Education's, Zachary Levenick, made a $184,667 buy of BNED, purchasing 100,000 shares at a cost of $1.85 a piece.

Levenick was up about 13.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with BNED trading as high as $2.09 in trading on Friday.

Barnes & Noble Education is trading up about 11.2% on the day Friday.

And at First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Officer-Investment Adviser David McGarel who purchased 7,374 shares at a cost of $8.29 each, for a trade totaling $61,130.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term is trading down about 0.4% on the day Friday.

So far McGarel is down about 0.6% on the buy, with the stock changing hands as low as $8.24 at last check today.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Friday 6/26 Insider Buying Report: ED, KODK [Video]

Friday 6/26 Insider Buying Report: ED, KODK

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 00:57Published
Friday 6/26 Insider Buying Report: CUE, HT [Video]

Friday 6/26 Insider Buying Report: CUE, HT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 00:54Published
Friday 6/19 Insider Buying Report: PURE, PK [Video]

Friday 6/19 Insider Buying Report: PURE, PK

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 00:57Published