JLS working on first new music in seven years The 'Beat Again' hitmakers have been in the studio with a number of songwriters and producers, including Lewis Capaldi's collaborator LostBoy - who he made mega-hit 'Someone You Loved' with - since reuniting earlier this year.

JB via The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: Marvin Humes via The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: As well as LostBoy, they have been working with Wayne Hector who has worked with One Direction and Olly Murs and Mike Sabath, who has produced hits for the likes Lizzo, Liam Payne, Little Mix and Selena Gomez.