Katie Holmes follows Thandie Newton on Instagram after Tom Cruise revelations
Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:31s - Published
Katie Holmes follows Thandie Newton on Instagram after Tom Cruise revelations She recently started following Thandie on the photo-sharing site after Thandie called Katie's ex-husband Tom Cruise "a very dominant individual" and admitted she was scared of him on the set of 'Mission: Impossible 2'.

