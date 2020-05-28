Global  
 

Sangertown Mall reopens
Video Credit: WKTV - Published
After being closed for nearly four months, Sangertown Square reopened indoor shopping on July 10.

Governor made the announcement earlier this week!

Newschannel 2's brent kearney is live at sangertown.

Brent, good afternoon.

They were given the green light earlier this week.

Sangertown is open.

Management says they've made enhancements to its air circulation and filtration system to meet new york state standards.

You're being asked to wear a mask and keep your distance from others.

A series of videos will play throughout the mall to remind you of this.

There are new hours... 11 to 7 monday through saturday.

And 11 to six on sunday.

Newschannel 2's brent kearney will be live from the mall at 12-30...so make sure you stay sangertown mall is open!

