5 Arrested in Shooting Death of Rapper Pop Smoke | Billboard News
Video Credit: Billboard - Duration: 01:32s - Published
The Los Angeles Police Department arrested five people on Thursday (July 9) in connection to the murder of rapper Pop Smoke.

No information on the charges has been revealed yet.

