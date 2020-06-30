5 Arrested in Shooting Death of Rapper Pop Smoke | Billboard News
The Los Angeles Police Department arrested five people on Thursday (July 9) in connection to the murder of rapper Pop Smoke.
No information on the charges has been revealed yet.
Saturday School #9: BREAKING: 5 suspects, 2 being juveniles, have been arrested in relation to Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke’s untimely… https://t.co/fvgKKZ7bd7 8 minutes ago
jonathan ⁶𓅓 RT @latimes: Breaking: Los Angeles police on Thursday arrested five people in connection with the February slaying of Brooklyn rapper Pop S… 23 minutes ago
rickMD RT @ABC7: #BREAKING 5 arrested, including 2 minors, in connection to rapper @POPSMOKE10's shooting death during home-invasion in Hollywood… 27 minutes ago
VIBESLOADED BLOG Los Angeles Police have reported that five persons have been arrested in connecdtion with rapper, Pop smoke Fatal s… https://t.co/lB73ROGYvn 1 hour ago
Malcolm Thurgood Pop Smoke death: Five arrested over shooting of US rapper https://t.co/lJH3sL0nHZ They must have been music lovers 1 hour ago
👑QueenMargoTheDestroyer RT @latimes: Detectives were still trying to determine a motive. However, they do believe they know how the assailants found the home where… 3 hours ago
foodforthought RT @TheTorontoSun: Five arrested in shooting death of rapper Pop Smoke https://t.co/g6qSpvQ2kN https://t.co/7paJJ80h1s 4 hours ago
Anita Fields Thank you officers!
#alllivesmatter
#LookForTheHelpers
#guncontrol
#UnitedForGunControl
https://t.co/jsxEwNdRua 5 hours ago
3 Men, 2 Teens Arrested In Hollywood Hills Murder Of Rapper Pop SmokeThree men and two teen boys have been arrested in the February slaying of 20-year-old rapper Pop Smoke in the Hollywood Hills.
Ty Dolla $ign's "Ego Death" With Kanye West, FKA Twigs and Skrillex, Blackpink's Guinness World Records & More Music News | BillBlackpink breaks multiple Guinness World Records, Lil Nas X celebrates his coming out as gay anniversary and Ty Dolla $ign teams up with Kanye West, FKA Twigs and Skrillex for "Ego Death."
Katy Perry Opens Up About Past Mental Health, Kanye West & Travis Scott Drop "Wash Us in the Blood" Video & More Music News | BiKanye West drops a visual for his latest single "Wash Us in the Blood" featuring Travis Scott. Plus, the rapper gives a congrats to his wife Kim Kardashians for becoming a billionaire and Katy Perry..